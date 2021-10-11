Firefighters control fire that hit fuel tank in southern Lebanon | World

Firefighters managed to contain a fire in a fuel storage tank at the Zahrani oil facility in southern Lebanon. It is not yet known what caused the flames.

The Lebanese army even evacuated the region amid fears the fire could spread and cause an explosion, according to Al Jadeed TV channel. Traffic near the oil facility was also diverted for safety reasons.

2 of 2 Firefighters Fight Fuel Tank Fire in Lebanon — Photo: Ali Hankir/Reuters Firefighters Fight Fuel Tank Fire in Lebanon — Photo: Ali Hankir/Reuters

A witness said the fire, which had thrown a huge column of smoke into the sky, appeared to have been extinguished.

“The fire has been contained,” Energy Minister Walid Fayad said in a Twitter statement published by the prime minister’s office.

He also asked for a report on the cause of the fire that hit a fuel tank belonging to the Lebanese army.

A security source told Reuters that nearby storage tanks were being cooled to prevent the fire from spreading and that they were diverting traffic from the facilities in a sparsely populated area.

The facility in Zahrani, about 8 km south of the city of Sidon, houses one of the country’s main power plants.

The fire is the latest disaster to hit Lebanon, where fuel shortages amid a deep economic crisis have forced the country’s two largest power plants, one in Zahrani and one in Deir Ammar, to close on Saturday. . The shutdown caused a blackout in the country.

The energy ministry said on Sunday (10) that power was restored after the Lebanese army supplied around 6,000 kiloliters of gas oil to the two plants.

Blackout in Lebanon: country remains in the dark after power plants shutdown due to lack of fuel

Lebanon is going through a serious economic crisis and political chaos, which were aggravated by the explosion in the port of Beirut a year ago. In September, the country finally managed to achieve the formation of a new government, with the appointment of Najib Mikati as prime minister.

The Lebanese have increasingly relied on private generators for power, with expensive fuel oil bills as the state-owned electricity company provides only a few hours of service a day for citizens.