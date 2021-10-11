Flamengo has priority and may close the hiring of former Santos supporter | Flamengo



Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo – Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Published 10/10/2021 08:00

Rio – Unhappy at Toronto FC, midfielder Yeferson Soteldo would be willing to return to Brasileirão. According to information disclosed by VAVEL Brasil, Corinthians would be interested in hiring the former Santos player on loan. However, according to the iG Esporte Portal, Flamengo has priority in a possible negotiation with the athlete, which would make it difficult to settle with the São Paulo club.

The team’s lack of competitiveness and the difficulties in adapting to the style of play are obstacles for Yeferson Soteldo to repeat in the MLS the good performances he collected with Santos. With 25 points, Toronto FC are second to bottom in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer (MLS). In 28 matches, the Canadian team won only 6 times and lost in another 15 opportunities, in addition to 7 draws.

The midfielder arrived at Toronto FC for $6 million in April. Since then, he has played in 23 matches, scored 4 goals and gave 6 assists. Despite rumors of a possible transfer, Soteldo has a contract with Toronto FC until the end of 2024.