Flamengo repudiates violence suffered by a northeastern fan in Fortaleza: ‘It’s revolting that this still happens’

The hashtag #NordesteRubroNegro started to gain echo this Sunday, on Twitter, hours after members of an organized supporter of Fortaleza were caught assaulting a northeastern fan of Flamengo last saturday, day of clash between the teams at the Brazilian Nationals, at Castelão. Videos circulated on social networks, and Rubro-Negro repudiated the act.

This Sunday afternoon, Flamengo, who beat Leão do Pici by 3-0, manifested itself as follows:

– Clube de Regatas do Flamengo rejects any type of violence. It’s appalling that this still happens today. We hope that everyone involved in the attack on the red-black fan yesterday in Fortaleza will be punished. To the red and black people of the Northeast, our full support.

The 23-year-old Flamengo supporter was wearing the shirt of the Rio de Janeiro club. Just yesterday, the Military Police of Ceará (PMCE) informed that a team from the 3rd Company of the 6th Military Police Battalion was called to act in the incident, which took place in the Benfica neighborhood, in the capital of Ceará.

Earlier, Diego Alves, embezzled in yesterday’s game due to trauma to the right foot, made a post in defense of the northeastern rubro-negro:

– Nordestino has a team to support. Whatever he wants! #NortheastRubro-Negro.