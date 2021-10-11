Flamengo’s deputy vents, speaks of discredit and gives Tite a ‘suggestion’ to call the selection

Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the BAP, used the Twitter to vent and make the request to the Tite technician

The call issue remains on the agenda at Flamengo. This time, who spoke was Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the BAP. Vice President of Foreign Affairs gave a ‘suggestion’ to technician Tite.

Through social networks, the rubro-negro manager suggested that the coach of Brazilian Team, for the summoning of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, in November, do not summon athletes from brazilian clubs.

“In the last 3 South American qualifiers for the World Cup, the team that scored 27 points qualified. Brazil already has 28, and is therefore classified. Tite should no longer summon athletes from national teams, discrediting championships, sponsors and harming clubs“, he wrote.

In the current call, of the 25 names called by Tite, five are active in Brazilian football, two of them from Flamengo.

See below:

Tite’s next list will be announced in November. On the occasion, Brazil will face the Colombia, on November 11th, at home, and the Argentina, on the 16th, in Buenos Aires.

Flamengo is the second place in the brazilian with 42 points, 11 less than the leader Atlético-MG, which has two more games.