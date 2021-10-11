Florida veterinarian gets 22 years old for sexually abusing dogs

Action by police officers seized videos and photos of the veterinarian in sex with dogs, shared in groups on the web

A Florida veterinarian was sentenced this Friday (8) to almost 22 years in prison. The crime: recording videos of himself sexually abusing dogs, as well as collecting child pornography. Prentiss Madden, 40, will spend 272 months behind bars after pleading guilty to child pornography and animal cruelty charges. South Florida District Attorneys’ Prosecutors consider the penalty a victory.

According to the investigations, the veterinarian made sick videos of himself having sex with dogs. He also shared them with other “practitioners” in online chats. Investigators found the disturbing videos, as well as conversations about bestiality, on their cell phones.

Madden also accessed child pornography through the Dropbox sharing software. He stored thousands of files on his own account, according to prosecutors. The veterinarian was part of a group that exchanged child pornography images and videos, in which the sexual abuse of children was often discussed.

Homeland Security agents broke into his home on February 24, when they found and collected evidence of the crimes.