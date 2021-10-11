football news at the weekend

Picture: Editing – Photos: Christian-Alvarenga Getty Images – Reproduction Globo- Marcos Correa – Disclosure

Despite the long holiday atmosphere, football movements were intense on Saturday (9) and Sunday (10) in and out of four lines. Rediscovering the fans at Allianz, Palmeiras ended up succumbing to Bragantino, which resulted in protests from the fans. There was also President Bolsonaro being barred in Vila Belmiro, Neymar being called an idiot, football mourning with player deaths, and rumors of the soccer market.

Galvão Bueno lets the sound out and calls Neymar an “idiot” in a national team game

Striker Neymar was supposedly called an idiot by narrator Galvão Bueno after the final whistle of Colombia 0x0 Brasil. At the entrance of reporter Eric Faria, the renowned communicator did not notice that he had the microphone open, and the transmission caught him shooting, it seems, at the number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team.

Galvão Bueno simply forgot to change the microphone and called Neymar an idiot, this Globo shows. pic.twitter.com/FgofpyBxB4 — GRANDSON PISTOL  (@NetoPistol10) October 10, 2021

Bolsonaro is stopped when trying to watch Santos vs Grêmio at Brasileirão: “Why is that?”

Contrary to the vaccine, president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) was unable to follow the duel between Santos and Grêmio, in Vila Belmiro, by the Brazilian football elite, last Sunday (10). Outside, the head of the Executive fired criticism against the health requirements.

“Why vaccine passport? I wanted to see Santos’ game now and they told me that I have to be vaccinated. Why that? I have more antibodies than those who took the vaccine”, said the president, who is spending his holiday on the coast of São Paulo.

Neymar is considering retirement

Despite his young age, forward Neymar is already projecting his retirement from the Brazilian team. The revelation was made on Sunday (10), in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings”, by DAZN. In the interview, the player admitted that the 2022 World Cup could be his last wearing the hopscotch. According to the ace, maybe he doesn’t have a head for football in the 2026 World Cup, when he will be 34 years old.

“I think it’s my last World Cup (2022). I see it as my last one because I don’t know if I’ll be better able, head on, to stand up to more football. So I’m going to do everything to get there very well, do everything to win with my country. To make my dream come true since I was little and I hope to be able to achieve it”, pointed out the athlete.

Former player of Palmeiras and Flamengo dies victim of stroke in Minas Gerais

Brazilian football was in mourning this weekend. A very beloved figure in the history of Palmeiras, former striker Dario Alegria died on Saturday (9), after suffering a stroke. In addition to Verdão, the former player accumulated spells at América-MG, a club which he revealed, Flamengo, Fluminense and other teams.

Player has a sudden illness and dies during an amateur soccer match in Pernambuco

An amateur soccer match in the city of Cachoeirinha, in Pernambuco, was the protagonist of a moment of sadness and commotion last Saturday afternoon (9). The player Vandilson Melo dos Anjos ended up dying after having a sudden illness on the field. Supported by teammates and opponents, and rescued, the 51-year-old physical education professional did not resist. In a statement, the union of municipal workers in Caruaru lamented the death of the teacher.

Palmeiras fans paint a wall after another defeat at Brasileirão: ‘Vagan cast’

The fan’s return at Allianz Parque was not the way Palmeiras expected. Defeated by Red Bull Bragantino by a score of 4-2, alviverde moved even further away from the title. After the defeat, walls of the Palestinian stadium were graffiti, with demonstrations from the fans. The protest had strong phrases against the board, coaching staff and football players presented in recent games.

Among the graffiti lines, Verdão fans wrote: “Cast vagabond”. “G4 salary, Z4 football”. “Mauricio Banana”. “Abel, your neighbor is right, honor his word.” “Board missing”.

France turns on Spain and wins the Nations League 2020/21

With goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé, France beat Spain by a score of 2-1 this Sunday (10), at the San Siro, and won the title of the Nations League (League of Nations). The goal that decreed the success of Le Bleus was surrounded by controversy, with a possible impediment by Mbappé not signaled by the arbitration and the VAR.

In the dispute for third place, Italy triumphed over Belgium by 2-1, at the Allianz Stadium, and took third place.

Marcelo’s friend opens the game about the future of the player that has been speculated in Brazil

In a decisive stretch of contract with Real Madrid, left-back Marcelo could return to Brazilian football. In contact with journalist Jorge Nicola, a friend of the athlete pointed out this scenario. The 33-year-old experienced player has a contract with the merengue team until June 2022, but as of January he can sign a pre-contract with any team.

“It’s been 16 years in Europe and everything suggests that he will return to Brazil with the end of his contract at Real Madrid”, revealed Marcelo’s friend.

Mercado da Bola: Bahia hits Atlético-MG defender

Defender Gustavo Henrique definitively settled his contract with the Bahia team. Led by Galo to the Esquadrão, the athlete drew attention in the transmission team and has been gaining more and more space in the northeastern team. In the agreement between the two teams, Bahia will disburse R$ 600 thousand for 50% of the defender, with the amount being paid in 10 installments.

Messi reveals that he was approached by several clubs and says what went into the deal with PSG

The main signing of PSG for the season, the Argentine Lionel Messi brought revelations about his agreement with the Parisian team. In an interview with “France Football” magazine, the Argentine ace said he had received proposals from other football giants after his departure from Barcelona, ​​and said that the presence of friends in the French team ended up being preponderant for the decision to be taken.

