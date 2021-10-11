For peace of mind, São Paulo fights to break a 50-day fast as a visitor | São Paulo

To give peace to Hernán Crespo and company, São Paulo will have to break a 50-day fast without a win away from home in the Brazilian Championship. This Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), Tricolor will face Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, in a match for the 25th round.

The last victory as a visitor at the Brasileirão was on August 22, against Sport, when Pablo decided and gave the victory by 1-0 to Tricolor. In the following three games for Serie A, in addition to the duel against Fortaleza, for the Copa do Brasil, the positive result away from home did not come.

Since the triumph in Recife, São Paulo drew with Juventude and Chapecoense, teams that fight against the low part of the table, and lost to Fluminense in Maracanã. Besides, of course, the fall in the Copa do Brasil for Fortaleza.

In the general retrospective of Brasileirão, São Paulo has not won for four games in Brasileirão. During this period, the pressure on the work of the technical committee grew, as did the demands for the reaction of the team, which lives with the proximity to the relegation zone.

The team is in 14th position on the leaderboard with 29 points, just three more than Bahia, the first team within the sticking zone. The last São Paulo victory in Brasileirão was on September 19, at Morumbi, against Atlético-GO.

For the confrontation against Cuiabá, Crespo must repeat the base of the team that faced Santos last Thursday, with Igor Gomes improvised on the right-back. The coach does not count for the position with Galeano and Igor Vinicius, vetoed by the medical department.

In addition to the duo, defender Arboleda also defrauds the team in Mato Grosso. The defender, absolute titleholder, meets Ecuador’s national team for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.