For the first time, Bonner goes public and says he intends to leave Jornal Nacional

On Friday, 08, William Bonner went public and, through the official profile of Jornal Nacional, revealed that he does not intend to be on Jornal Nacional for much longer.

Bonner claimed that he needs to rest and that he has been in charge of the journalist for a long time.

“Well, ten years from now, I’m certainly going to see it from home! (Laughs) Because I don’t intend to be at all that age presenting JN.

I will be 67 years old! Guys, the uncle has to rest too. Let’s go slowly, right?” he said.

Recently, columnist Alessandro Lo-bianco brought the information that Bonner wants to leave Rede Globo in 2022 – before the elections.

All signs are heading towards such a decision…

Another blow to Globo!

