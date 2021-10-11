Fortaleza and Ceará tie and Grandpa qualifies for the final of the Brazilian Aspirants – Play

Ceará and strength they failed to score and drew 0-0 in the return game of the semifinal of the Campeonato Brasileiro de Aspirantes. Per win the first match 1-0, Ceará ended up qualifying for the final and will face Grêmio (RS), which surpassed Avaí.

The game was held at CT Ribamar Bezerra on Sunday afternoon (10).

busy start

The first half of the game was very busy, with both teams getting good opportunities to open the scoring. Seeking a goal to tie the dispute, as Ceará had won the first leg by 1-0, Fortaleza kept more possession and used Tiaguinho’s vision of the game to create attacking plays.

Leão do Pici also used a lot of side inversions and crosses in the area to create attacking opportunities. Striker Igor Torres still managed a header into the goal, but stopped in the defense of the goalkeeper of Grandpa. The shirt 9 of the Tricolor also had a bicycle goal from outside the area annulled for being in an offside position.

Ceará, on the other hand, exploited the quick counterattacks and strength of center forward Cristiano to try to open the scoring. In Alvinegro’s best chance in the first half, shirt 9 alvinegro entered the area at speed, received a good pass, and kicked from the left. However, the goalkeeper of Fortaleza managed to make the defense and move the ball away.

Subtitle:

Striker Igor Torres also scored a beautiful goal by bicycle, from outside the area, but had the play annulled for offside Photograph:

Karim Georges / Fortaleza EC

stabilized game

The first big opportunity of the second half came in the first 16 minutes, when Igor Torres received it in the middle of the field and kicked against the goal of Ceará. The ball, however, went out, only scaring goalkeeper André Luiz.

Over time, Fortaleza’s squad seemed to show a nervousness and began to have more difficulties in creating plays, when it was not stopped by Ceará’s strong marking. The defensive midfielder Hercules even participated a lot in the offensive actions, with many passes and touches the ball, but the difficulties ended up arising in the last third of the pitch.

Ceará continued looking for counterattacks and exploiting kicks from outside the area. Léo Rafael got Grandpa’s best opportunity in the 36th minute of the second stage, but the ball went out. At 41, Victor still had a good opportunity when the ball remained in Fortaleza’s area, but the shot was stopped by the defender, who only conceded a corner.

Defender Alessandro, from Ceará, also took a ball over the goal line in a corner kick by Fortaleza, saving what would be the first goal of the game in the 51st minute.

But there was no way out, and the teams ended the game in a goalless draw.

Subtitle:

Fortaleza and Ceará tied without goals this Sunday Photograph:

Karim Georges / Fortaleza EC

regrettable scenes

After the match ended, the two teams were involved in widespread confusion, with some players and members of the two technical committees jumping into the fray.

The game also included the expulsion of midfielder Tiaguinho after a hard foul on one of Ceará’s defenders.

Datasheet

Fortaleza x Ceará – semifinal of the Brazilian Aspirants Championship

Location: CT Ribamar Bezerra, in Maracanaú (CE)

Date: 10/10/2021 (Sunday)

Time: 3:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Adriano Barros Carneiro (CE)

Assistants: Renan Aguiar da Costa (CE) and Jorge Fernando Teixeira Bandeira Filho (CE)

Broadcast: elevensports.com