Fred praises Brazil’s performance against Colombia, but laments mistakes in submissions: “We sin” | Brazilian Team

— We played very well, but we still have a lot to improve. We have to continue doing our work, continue in this sequence. We imagined a very difficult game, in Copa América it had already been very difficult, victory at the last minute. It turned out that we didn’t finish well, we sinned in submissions. But we played very well,” commented Fred, just after the game was over, still at the edge of the field.

Team performances: attack goes bad, but Raphinha and Antony come in well once again

The Brazilian team ended the match with nine submissions, four on target. The best chance came at 38 minutes into the second half, in a bid involving Neymar, Raphinha and Antony, but which Ospina defended. Colombia had 12 overall, but hit the opposing goal the same number of times.

“We’re looking for the goal all the time. Unfortunately we tied, it wasn’t the result we wanted. We are very close to qualifying for Qatar. Qualifiers are not easy. Our campaign is very good so far. It wasn’t the result we were hoping for, but we played very well. It was a very difficult test, Colombia has a lot of quality – said Fred, later at a press conference.

Isolated leader of the South American qualifiers with 28 points, the Brazilian team will face Uruguay next Thursday, at Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus. Departure that starts at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), and which you can follow in Real Time on ge.

