French designer director reveals he was seriously injured after explosion

Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of the French luxury brand balmain, revealed that he suffered serious injuries after a fireplace exploded in his Paris home last year.

On Instagram, the 36-year-old man said on Saturday (9) that he was “hiding this for a long time” but was “finally ready to share” his experience. He said the incident occurred a year earlier, on October 9, 2020.

“I did my best to keep this story from as many people as possible and tried to keep it a secret with my teams and friends for a long time,” wrote Rousteing.

“To be honest, I’m not sure why I was so embarrassed, maybe this obsession with the perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities,” he added.

He praised the staff at the Hospital Saint Louis in Paris, where he was treated. And he said he hid his injuries with clothing and accessories during interviews and photo shoots.

Rousteing said the experience made him realize that the power of social media allows users to create their “own special narrative that avoids what we don’t want to see or show”.

“Today I feel so free, so good and so lucky. I’m starting a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude,” wrote the director of Balmain. “There is always sun after a storm,” he reminded his followers.

Many famous friends have posted supportive comments, including musicians Cardi B and Maluma, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and designer Donatella Versace.

Rousteing said he is now “healed, happy and healthy” and celebrated his “rebirth” as well as ten years as director of Balmain.

At the end of September, he held the concert “Balmain Music Festival V02”, featuring music, fashion and food, featuring supermodel Naomi Campbell and Doja Cat. Rousteing said it was a performance “about the celebration of healing pain” .

He took over as Balmain’s creative director in 2011 and has since worked with legions of models and musicians, including Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Iman and Cara Delevingne.

(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English)