French Study Confirms Covid Vaccines Reduce Risk of Hospitalization and Death by 90% | World

A French study published this Monday (11) points out that those vaccinated against Covid-19 have nine times less risk of being hospitalized or dying of Sars-CoV-2 than the unvaccinated ones. Efficacy, which also appears to be true for the Delta variant, was proven up to five months after the second dose of the vaccine.

This is the largest population-based study so far in the world. The authors analyzed data from 22 million people over 50 years of age.

The result was published in two reports by Epi-Phare, a scientific group that associates the French Medicines Agency (ANSM) and the French National Health Insurance (Cnam).

9 out of 10 hospitalized with complications of Covid-19 in Emílio Ribas de SP did not have complete vaccination, says study

Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla has 95% of hospitalized patients with Covid without vaccine.

Epi-Phare researchers compared data from 11 million vaccinated people over 50 years old, with data on 11 million unvaccinated people in the same age group. The comparison was made between December 27, 2020, when the vaccination campaign began in France, and July 20, last year.

“Vaccinated people have nine times less risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 than unvaccinated people,” summarized epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik, director of Epi-Phare. “A 90% reduction in the risk of hospitalization” was observed from the 14th day after the second dose.

The findings of the French study confirm observations made in other countries such as Israel, the United Kingdom or the United States. But the French report is “the broadest ever carried out in the world,” says Zureik.

The French study is published at a time when surveys carried out in Brazil attest to the protection provided by immunizing agents. A study by the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas de São Paulo concluded that almost 9 out of 10 patients admitted to the hospital with complications from Covid-19 between January and the first half of September had not completed the vaccination schedule against the disease. At Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla, in Acari, North Zone of Rio, 95% of the 208 hospitalized with Covid did not get vaccinated.

To try to determine the impact of the Delta variant, now dominant in France, the researchers used a specific procedure. They took into account only the period from which Delta began to predominate, that is, only from June 20th (one month before the end of the study).

The results obtained were similar to previous periods. The effectiveness of the vaccine in people over 75 years old was 84%, and in the age group between 50 and 74 years old, 92%. But the authors point out that one month is not enough to “evaluate the real impact of vaccination in relation to the Delta variant” and that the “study should continue to integrate data from August and September.”

The result is valid for the Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. Janssen’s fourth immunizer administered in France was not authorized in the country until later and was not included in the study.

For now, the authors estimate that “no evidence points to a loss of immunization that supports the need for a third dose of the vaccine for the entire population.”

The study looked at two distinct groups. On the one hand, data from 7.2 million people over 75 years of age were compared, half of them vaccinated and half not. The second group consisted of 15.4 million individuals aged 50 to 74 years, with the same percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The vaccination campaign started in France on December 27, 2020 only for people in the first group. Vaccination of the members of the second group was staggered: from February 19, 2021, for those over 65 years of age, and from May 10, for those over 50 years of age. The researchers followed the evolution of the two groups until July 20 and obtained similar efficacy results for the two age groups.

To compare data and hospitalization rates, the report authors constituted “couples”. For each vaccinated on a given date, an unvaccinated person of the same age, sex and living in the same region was associated.

The study only looked at the effectiveness of vaccines against severe forms of Covid-19. It does not allow us to deduce whether the immunizers prevent the contamination or transmission of the coronavirus.