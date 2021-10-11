Funk in English: all about Anitta’s new international bet

Anitta is about to release a new song with an eye on the international market. The new single is treated as the third of the “Girl From Rio” era (considering the title track and “Me Gusta”, although others have been worked in the way) and the promotion has already started. A release date has not been announced, but Anitta said it will be “next week”.

Photos

Seeking the engagement of the Brazilian public, the advice of Anitta distributed behind-the-scenes photos of the clip to gossip profiles on Instagram on Saturday (9/10). Five looks used by the singer in the recording were revealed. Check out:

Style

Anitta told Billboard magazine that the single “It’s funk in English, with a Latin flavor in the melody”. The expectation of your audience is great for this moment of funk in English. It’s what fans have been asking for for a long time, as she turned to reggaeton, trap and even bossa nova.

Special participation

The singer also confirmed that the song is a partnership with a singer who is currently in high gear. According to her, the two never collaborated before. There are those who bet on Saweetie. But there are also fans thinking that Anittis hiding the game and that the unfollow story of the Drake it’s to cause a buzz: he would be in the song.

Choreography

An excerpt of the choreography of the new song was shown on Instagram.

Anitta rehearsing the choreography for her next video. 👀 pic.twitter.com/l7NCYhb4aP — Central Anitta (@centralanittabr) October 6, 2021

Kardashians Makeup Artist

The Brazilian had Ariel, makeup artist for the Kardashians, behind the scenes of this clip. She showed that she was with him on August 30th – probable date of recording the clip, in the United States.

Context

Still untitled, the new single succeeds “Girl From Rio”, which placed Anitta on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and on the VMA break. This is the singer’s first release after deciding to remake her new album.

It was ready since the beginning of last year and had its release postponed several times due to the pandemic. It was even announced for October, but in September Anitta revealed the change of plans: