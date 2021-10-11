FURIA beats GODSENT and takes the title of IEM Fall NA | DRAFT5

THE FURY won the IEM Fall North America title, which served as the last RMR ranking for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021. The panthers defeated the GODENT by 3-0 this Sunday (10) and earned an amount of $25,000 in prize money.
The decision was disputed in MD5 and without map of advantage for any of the teams. FURIA ran over in the first map of the series (Mirage) by taking a big advantage in the first half and closing the account at 16 to 6. GODSENT chose Hell and came to open 12-6 on the scoreboard, but failed to play a good defensive side and ended up defeated by 16-14.
The confrontation ended in nuke, where FURIA managed to impose an aggressive pace against GODSENT’s defense and control the opponents’ economy to win 10-5 in the first half. In the inversion of sides, the commanded by Epitacio “TACO” de Melo even projected a reaction, but not enough to avoid defeat 16 to 8.
In addition to FURIA and GODSENT, the teams from Team Liquid, paiN Gaming and Evil Geniuses they were given the vacancies in the region for the Major of Sweden, which will take place between the 26th of October and the 7th of November. The competition will award a total prize pool of $2 million and the DRAFT5 will do full coverage.