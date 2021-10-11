Gabriel Pereira hits more than half of the dribbles and is ‘saved’ in Corinthians’ defeat

Attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira managed to maintain a prominent position even in a game below Corinthians’ criticism on Saturday, against Sport, at Arena Pernambuco, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. He had the highest number of dribbles and the best performance in this regard.

The right winger, who even left lateral Sander on the ground in the first half with a swing invading the area, hit four of the six dribbles he tried, with an average of 66.6%. The four correct answers in this item are also superior to his own individual average in the competition, at around 2.5.

Triggered several times in one-on-one, he got the better of eight of the 17 singles he’s had. The number was greater than that of the duo Jô and Róger Guedes combined, both in total attempts and correct answers.

GP also starred in Corinthians’ best attacking move, right after Sport opened the scoring, in the final stretch of the second half. He beat two opponents, cut to the left foot and hit the goalkeeper. The midfielder was replaced soon after for the entry of Luan.

This was the left-hander’s sixth straight game as a starter under Sylvinho’s command. He stood out in dribbling since he appeared as a novelty from the coach, scoring a goal in the 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO and participating in another three with shots and suffered fouls.

