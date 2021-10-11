Galvão Bueno criticizes Rafinha’s attitude with ball boys and asks Fantástico to “serve well” Yuri Alberto

During the break of Brazil’s 0-0 draw away from home with Colombia in the qualifiers, TV Globo’s narrator, Galvão Bueno, criticized Rafinha’s attitude with one of Vila Belmiro’s ball boys after Santos 1×0 Grêmio by Brasileirão.

The Grêmio lateral ended up taking the second yellow card after the game, was sent off and became an embezzler to catch Fortaleza, Wednesday, 20:30, away from home.

“That’s it, Rafinha! That it. I know the situation is difficult, but it’s not like that. Difficult situation, but you are so experienced,” said Galvão.

The narrator also spoke of Inter’s match, which applied 5×2 against Chapecoense in Beira-Rio with three goals from Yuri Alberto. Galvão asked Fantástico and presenter Tadeu Schmidt to “well” the Colorado top scorer – know here the music requested by the player:

“Inter scored 5×2 and Yuri Alberto scored three. Go ask for music at Fantástico! Then Tadeu, take care of him there”, said Galvão – check it out: