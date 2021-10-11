Galvão Bueno forgets the microphone on and calls Neymar an ‘idiot’

The sports narrator Galvão Bueno, starred in a moment that went viral on social networks this Sunday afternoon (10). During the broadcast of the match between Brazil and Colombia, the communicator ended up leaving the microphone on, which ended up leaking the veteran narrator supposedly calling the Brazilian national team forward, Neymar, an “idiot”.

Journalist Eric Faria commented on the end of the match when an audio of Galvão leaked: “All the players are greeting each other on the field, the exception is Neymar who as soon as the referee finished the game, he left for the locker room, he didn’t stay for this fair play protocol”, said the sports commentator of Rede Globo. At that moment, a voice that resembles the sports narrator saying “idiot” leaks.

The moment did not go unnoticed and was reflected by Internet users on social networks. “I lived to see the day that Galvão forgot to change the microphone and called Neymar an idiot”, wrote an Internet user on Twitter. “@neymarjr is absolutely right to avoid the people from this station, I can hear Galvão Bueno very clearly calling him an idiot, video recorded after the Brazilian national team game”, wrote another.

It is worth remembering that recently Neymar Jr’s sister, digital influencer Rafella Santos, got angry with narrator Galvão Bueno after the veteran communicator complained about the conduct of the Brazilian national team striker. At the time, Bueno declared that the player lacked self-control, a characteristic that, according to him, is already present in Messi. Craque’s sister didn’t like the comparison between the two players and complained on her social networks:

“Galvão, stop wanting to keep comparing Neymar and Messi. There is no such thing, stop it, my son. The two are hunted, the two are beaten. You go there and you go into the field and catch him like he does and you don’t have to say anything. What conduct what. You’re not the one who feels pain after the game, right? Spare me”, vented the influencer through her social networks.

The match for the World Cup qualifiers that took place in Barranquila, Colombia, this Sunday (10), had another “shy” performance by the Brazilian team, even with the return of Neymar Jr to the team, the match did not go from 0 to 0 thus losing 100% of success in the qualifiers of the world championship that will take place in Qatar, from November of next year.

The two teams return to the field next week. Following the 12th round of the World Cup qualifiers, the Colombian team will host Ecuador in Barranquilla next Thursday at 6:00 pm, while Brazil will host Uruguay at the Arena da Amazônia on the same day, at 9:30 pm. In addition to the alleged leaked audio that went viral on social networks, another moment caught the attention of internet users.

The squabble between Neymar and the Colombian national team player Mina, at various points in the match, ended up reverberating among netizens who made fun of the situation: “Neymar and Mina spent the whole game pecking each other”, wrote an Internet user on his Twitter profile. “Brazil tying and Neymar going after Mina”, joked another by the same social network.

“Mina, your hair is cool Your big guitar My sweet coconut ‘It’s driving me crazy”, joked a netizen referring to the song that was immortalized in the voice of Mamonas Assassinas. “It could have passed Neymar’s bullshit and Mina would at least have a thrill”, evaluated another viewer of the soccer match shown by Rede Globo.

