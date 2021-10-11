Galvão called Neymar an ‘idiot’? Leaked audio after Brazil game generates controversy

Rafaella Santos, the player’s sister, commented on the matter on Instagram and countered the Globo announcer

the announcer Galvão Bueno ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter after leaking in the live broadcast last Sunday, 10, an alleged insult directed at the player Neymar. After the match between Brazil and Colombia, which ended goalless, reporter Eric Faria came live from the stands of the Estádio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, in Barranquilla, to give information on what was happening after the game: “The players are shaking hands in the field. Only Neymar, who as soon as the referee finished the game, he left for the locker room. He didn’t keep the protocol for him fair play”. At that moment, you can hear Galvão saying: “Idiot”.

On social networks, viewers began to say that the announcer was referring to the attacker and the video from the moment Galvão’s audio leaked and went viral on social networks. Neymar didn’t manifest, but Rafaella Santos, the player’s sister, commented on the subject on social networks. “I’m glad I don’t play ball because I was going to catch someone by the hair, I was going to hit the floor until the end. I don’t know, I was going to get a red, yellow, green, blue card, whatever. I don’t have the patience that my brother has. He has a Job’s patience,” he said. “And a certain gentleman during the broadcast called my brother an idiot. Will it be him or you?” he teased.

