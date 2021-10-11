Giovanna Antonelli’s son doesn’t want to follow his parents’ career

Participating in TV Globo’s “Altas Horas” program on Saturday, October 9, Giovanna Antonelli and Murilo Benício recalled the work “O Clone”, which is in rerun, and received an appearance by their son, Pietro Antonelli Benício. The young man is the result of the couple’s relationship, which began during the recording of the soap opera.

Pietro is sixteen years old, and has already made it clear that he doesn’t intend to pursue his parents’ careers. “I’m very uncertain, there are many things that I’m interested in. He won’t be an actor, I’ll tell you soon. I don’t know what I’m going to do yet,” he said.

The father said he was relieved by the decision. “This profession is so difficult, so complicated, that we are even relieved,” said Murilo.

GIOVANNA ANTONELLI’S DAUGHTERS CHOOSE DIFFERENT THEME FOR BIRTHDAY PARTY

On Friday night, October 8, Giovanna Antonelli and her husband, director Leonardo Nogueira, celebrated the birthday party for their daughters Antonia and Sofia, who turned 11 years old.

“That was how, with a lot of color, my loves reached 11!!!”, said the actress, in the caption of the post. In one of the images, 16-year-old Pietro appears from his union with actor Murilo Benício.

The decoration of the party was another event on its own. Full of foot-shaped items, from sweets to cake tops, Giovanna explained that it was the girls’ idea. “They chose ‘scrappy feet’ as their theme. How good it is to be a child, right?”, she said, who had the help of the decorator Lorena Duque.

