Giovanna Lancellotti loses joke and Mion fires: ‘The worst performance’

Giovanna Lancellotti (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

This last Saturday (10/09), the



cauldron,









TV Globo



, received the actress



Giovanna Lancellotti



in the board ”



have or not



“, where the famous competed against the team of



Fbio Pochart



. According to



Marcos Mion



, the artist had the worst performance of the joke since he took over the program.

The presenter did not let the result of the actress go unnoticed and played with the situation.



“I’m a guy who likes to celebrate victories and great achievements, but I’m sorry to say, this was perhaps, with all due respect, the worst performance of the 30 chance we’ve had so far. But that’s a detail.”



, he said.

In one of the moments of the painting, it was necessary to say synonyms that were said by the public for the word ”



drunk



“. The famous one replied ”



penguin



“, delivering with ease that likes alcoholic beverages, according to information from the



TV news



.

“Guys, I think it’s weird. This specialty of ours”



, he said



Lancellotti



. In another moment of attraction,



Giovanna



was asked about a month that rains a lot, then answered ”



December



“. These answers caused the actress to lose the R$30,000 prize, a moment that was viewed with good humor by the participants.