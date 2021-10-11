Globo makes a ‘baton passing’ between Maju, Tralli and Severiano; know when· TV news

With the departure of Maria Julia Coutinho to Fantástico, Globo organized a baton pass between Cesar Tralli and Alan Severiano, new hosts of Jornal Hoje and SP1, respectively. This Wednesday (13), journalists will participate in their new newscasts to communicate the change to the public, which will be completed in the coming weeks.

“I received this new professional stage with gratitude, enthusiasm and joy. I feel very honored with the challenge of anchoring JH. I will strive every day to contribute to the team and continue to bring a lot of quality information to the public. I embrace the JH mission. with all my love and devotion to the profession,” highlighted Tralli in a statement sent by Globo to the press.

Severiano, the new host of the local newspaper, also celebrated his new professional mission: “It is an honor to present the news from Greater São Paulo at lunchtime, when everything happens live. I arrive hungry for novelty , inspired by the work of dear Cesar Tralli. Always looking for useful information, participation and proximity to viewers, focusing on solutions to improve people’s lives and make the metropolis fairer and more inclusive.”

As anticipated by TV news, the dance on the chairs within Globo’s Journalism and Entertainment sectors began with the casting of Tadeu Schmidt to the command of Big Brother Brasil. The station confirmed the change on Sunday (10).

With that, along with Poliana Abritta, Maju will occupy the place left by Schmidt in charge of the electronic magazine. Tralli will be promoted to the national television news, which he already presented on shifts and in eventual substitutions of Maju.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Severiano replaced Carlos Tramontina in charge of SP2. Now, the journalist was hired in the first edition of the local newscast. “I am very happy with this opportunity, the size of the city that I embraced and that welcomed me more than 20 years ago,” said the journalist.

The changes will be implemented in the coming weeks, but Globo has not yet revealed the date.