Globo tries to hide it, but the truth about Alex’s presence in Secret Truths 2 ends up leaking

Everything indicates that Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) will not give the air of grace in Secret Truths 2. The manager, who was killed at the end of the telenovela’s first season, is not really coming back in the sequel, which premieres on October 20th on Globoplay.

According to information from columnist Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles, the serial will not have a twist of an unexpected return by Giovanna’s father (Agatha Moreira) to get revenge on Angel (Camila Queiroz), responsible for the crime.

The only appearances of Alex in the plot will be due to the flashbacks, which were already recorded in the first season. Globo, even, released a new trailer with unpublished scenes and several spoilers of what is coming in the new phase of the soap opera.

The first episode will be broadcast live on the platform, open to non-subscribers, at 9:30 pm, and soon after, the first 10 chapters will be available to subscribers.

In the new trailer, there are several sequences that show the girl’s return to the agency and several sex scenes, including between two men. About the debut, Erick Brêtas, Globo’s Director of Digital Products and Services, declared:

“The telenovela is the most important and influential audiovisual product of Brazilian culture. On TV Globo, she reached the peak in terms of narrative and aesthetics. Globoplay is now honored to be the first platform to receive a telenovela originally conceived for streaming, with everything this brings new artistic possibilities for our creators. It’s a gift to fans of the genre and to all of our subscribers.”

In the new season, the soap opera begins with the search for the truth about Alex’s death, the closing scene of the 2015 story, with Giovanna (Ágatha Moreira) accusing Angel (Camila Queiroz) of her father’s death.

She will do anything to put her in jail and the atmosphere between the two will be even more tense with the arrival of Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), a private investigator hired by Giovanna.

To get closer to Angel, he will work as a model and will start private investigations, but will end up getting involved with the two, thus forming a love triangle.