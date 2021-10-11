GOL, ITA and LATAM have air ticket promotions this weekend – AEROFLAP

This holiday weekend, three Brazilian airlines are offering airfare promotions. GOL and ITA offer special discounts for children on their holidays, and LATAM has discounted prices for various destinations in Brazil.

Check out some of the reduced prices below, and decide which airline you’ll book your next trip with.

Promotion of GOL airline tickets

GOL Linhas Aéreas has some stretches starting at R$103.90, with fees already included in the value. In this amount it is possible to find, for example, stretches between Belém and Santarém, or between Belo Horizonte (Confins) and São Paulo (CGH).

For R$ 144 there are stretches between São Paulo and Curitiba. On other stretches, such as between Brasília/São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, tickets start at R$134.90, already considering the departure tax.

As well as at Itapemirim, at GOL children get a 30% discount for purchases made until the day 10/13.

We found airline tickets between São Paulo and Florianópolis starting at R$ 149, with departure taxes at the informed value and for January. On regional flights to southern Brazil, there are tickets for R$159 to Chapecó and Maringá, departing or arriving in São Paulo.

Between Belém and Santarém, airline tickets start at R$ 207 for flights in November. On the stretch from Manaus to Rio Branco we find tickets starting at R$ 235.

For those who want to go to the Northeast of Brazil, GOL has air tickets between Brasília and Fortaleza for R$ 409.90 each way in high season, with departure tax already included.

You can see most of GOL’s offers valid this weekend Clicking here.

It is possible to pay in up to 10 interest-free installments with the Smiles Card or in 5 interest-free installments with other accepted brands.

See more at www.voegol.com.br

Promotions at Itapemirim

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos has reduced prices for air tickets this weekend. In it, the company sells sections starting at R$ 135.20, and the best part, with fees and checked baggage at the same value.

And in celebration of Children’s Day, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos launched a promotion of air tickets with 30% discount for children.

To enjoy it is very easy. At the time of purchase, just select the amount of children that the discount will be applied automatically.

The Itapemirim promotion is valid for purchases made between 10/07 and 10/12, with tickets to board between October 7th of this year and January 31st, 2022.

See the rules below:

The discount applies to Economy Class or ITA Class;



All company destinations;



Also valid for high season.

Age: 2 full years up to 11 years 11 months and 29 days



See more at www.voeita.com.br

With three months of operation, ITA has flights between 13 Brazilian destinations: São Paulo-Guarulhos (SP), Rio de Janeiro-Galeão (RJ), Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte-Confins (MG), Curitiba (PR), Porto Alegre (RS), Porto Seguro (BA) and Salvador (BA), Natal (RN), Maceió (AL), Fortaleza (CE), Recife (PE) and Florianópolis (SC).

Promotions at LATAM Brazil

As always, LATAM reduced prices this weekend, even offering air tickets to the interior at low prices.

On the company’s website, we find airline tickets starting at R$ 160 between São Paulo and Londrina, to travel in October. Also for October, it is possible to find tickets between São Paulo and Ribeirão Preto starting at R$ 165, with the departure tax included. And for Chapecó or Maringá there are fares from R$ 180.

In the South region, tickets start at R$143 for the stretch between São Paulo (GRU) and Florianópolis, or from R$139.90 to Curitiba, Campo Grande, Belo Horizonte or Rio de Janeiro.

For those who wish to spend their holidays on the beautiful beaches of the Northeast of Brazil, LATAM has flights from Fortaleza to Natal or Recife starting at R$ 180, including the departure tax.

Departing from Brasília or São Paulo, we found again flights to Recife costing R$ 384 a way, including taxes, to fly in November.

You can pay LATAM flight tickets in up to 4 installments without interest or from 5 to 10 installments, with interest on all installments. In installment purchases, the minimum installment is R$70.00.

See more at www.latam.com