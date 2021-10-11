Good option? What does Mano Menezes say about the possibility of returning to Grêmio training in place of Felipão

After communicating the departure of Felipão in the early hours of this Monday, Grêmio starts to look for a solution for the command of the team and the first names begin to appear. Free on the market, Mano Menezes, from Rio Grande do Sul, at this moment, would not have the thought of taking on any team, according to information from journalist Saimon Bianchini, from Rádio Gaúcha.

“Mano does not intend to take on any work at this time,” said a member of the coach’s staff – check below:

#Guild | I contacted Mano Menezes’ staff about the possibility of taking over the club. The feedback was as follows: “You do not intend to take on any work at this time” @SportsGZH — Instagram: @saimonrb (@saimonrb) October 11, 2021

Mano Menezes, recently, had a brief spell at Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, after work without great results in Palmeiras and Bahia. At Grêmio, he worked between 2005 and 2007 earning a Serie B, two state and a vice Libertadores.

Check out the situation of other names available for Grêmio in the market:

ROGER MACHADO

Former victorious player at the club in the 1990s and early 2000s, Roger Machado has been free since he left Fluminense and, according to Rádio Gaúcha journalist, Eduardo Gabardo, would be the favorite name of the board. He was contacted, but, at the moment, he signals not wanting to accept a job with the competition in progress.

The curiosity is that Roger replaced the exact same Felipão at Grêmio at the beginning of the 2015 season. In recent years, the former full-back has worked at clubs such as Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and also Bahia.

LISQUE

A professional identified with Inter and an old acquaintance of Gaucho football, Lisca has also been available since the resignation of Vasco da Gama, where he did not do a good job in Serie B in 2021 and was replaced by Fernando Diniz.

Lisca has the “fame” of being a kind of “fireman” for teams in crisis and threatened by the Z4 – thus, he saved Ceará in 2018. But, despite having already said he would work at Grêmio, I was never contacted by the club.