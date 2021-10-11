Government digital coins are a conspiracy against society, says Edward Snowden

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are “the newest threat hanging over society”. In I wake up with former NSA and CIA official Edward Snowden, these coins “pervert” the very nature of cryptocurrencies.

Snowden said CBDCs are a conspiracy against society, distorting the principles of cryptocurrencies. According to the former official of the United States National Security Agency, authorities will use digital coins to deprive citizens of their right to own the money.

Most of the dollar money supply is already heavily digitized, so authorities are releasing state digital currencies to not support cryptocurrencies or digitize the financial sector of the economy, Snowden said.

Conspiracy

According to Snowden, the CBDCs “are clearly designed to deprive users of ownership of money”. He noted that the introduction of these tools is not associated with government support for cryptocurrencies or digitization of finances, as “Most dollars are already digital”.

“Instead, CBDC is something close to perverting cryptocurrencies, or at least their underlying principles and protocols. A crypto-fascist coin, an evil twin, clearly designed to deprive users of ownership of their money and make the state an intermediary in all transactions.” wrote Snowden.

He pointed out that CBDCs can be used to control people’s money. As an example, Snowden cited the case of an imaginary security guard who was recommended by a doctor to limit his sugar intake.

Wanting to reduce their risks, that person’s insurance company can transfer information about their health status to the structure that controls the digital wallet. If the man wants to buy a candy bar, the payment will simply not be made.

Snowden is confident that banning cryptocurrencies in countries will not affect bitcoin’s growth prospects. He argued that the main reason the blockchain is used in government and commercial organizations is trust.