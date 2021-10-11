Grêmio announces the departure of coach Felipão after defeat by Santos | Guild

Luiz Felipe Scolari is no longer Grêmio coach. The tricolor idol did not resist the defeat to Santos this Sunday, at Vila Belmiro, who kept the team in the relegation zone of Brasileirão, and left the club in “common agreement”. The announcement was made in the early hours of this Monday.

The decision was taken after a meeting in São Paulo. The coach comes from a streak of four games without a win (defeats to Athletico, Sport and Santos and a draw with Cuiabá) and faced an environment of internal and external pressure. Hours before, still in Santos, president Romildo Bolzan Jr. was asked about the future of the coach and did not pay for his maintenance in office.

Along with Felipão, assistants Carlos Pracidelli and Paulo Turra and physical trainer Anselmo Sbragia leave Grêmio. The team will be temporarily commanded by assistant Thiago Gomes next Wednesday, against Fortaleza.

The coach’s fourth stint at the Clube do Coração began on July 7, when he was hired in place of Tiago Nunes and signed a contract until the end of 2022. Despite the reasonable numbers, the weak performances and the increasing risk of relegation left him the unsustainable pressure.

1 of 1 Felipão in Grêmio’s loss to Santos by Brasileirão — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Felipão in Grêmio’s loss to Santos by Brasileirão — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

Felipão debuted in a 0-0 draw at Gre-Nal 433. In all, he led the team for 21 matches. There were nine wins, three draws and nine defeats, with 47.6% success. The team scored 22 goals and conceded 23 in the period.

In “Era Felipão”, some situations were marked. Rafinha ended up fixed on the left flank. Gabriel Chapecó came to defeat Brenno, but the hierarchy was changed against Cuiabá and Santos.

Alisson, despite the opposition he suffers from the fans, followed with prestige, as well as Douglas Costa, the main signing of the season, but who has not shown what he expected so far. Campaz, a contract reinforcement for R$21 million, received few opportunities.

Who should be Grêmio’s new coach?

21 games

9 wins

3 draws

9 losses

22 goals for

23 goals against

47.6% of use

The fall of the five-championship commander by the Seleção in 2002 comes days after Scolari achieved another feat for the Tricolor. In the draw with Cuiabá, the professional overcame Oswaldo Rolla, known as Foguinho, by completing 384 games ahead of the team and becoming the second coach with the most games for Grêmio. The first is Renato Portaluppi, with 411.

Felipão was Grêmio’s third coach this season. Before, the club had Renato Gaúcho and Tiago Nunes, not counting the interims. Now the direction is looking for a replacement for the idol to lead the team in the rest of the Brasileirão and try to keep the team in the national elite in 2022.

Check out Grêmio’s official note:

“Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense informs that, after a meeting this evening, they reached a common agreement with coach Luiz Felipe Scolari for the closure of the relationship. Felipão leaves Grêmio with assistants Carlos Pracidelli and Paulo Turra and physical trainer Anselmo Sbragia.

In this fourth spell at Tricolor, the twice-championed coach in America became the second coach with more games ahead of Grêmio, completing 385 games in the bunker. Last month, he perpetuated himself in Grêmio history by marking his name on the Calçada da Fama.