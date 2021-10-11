Gui Araujo and Marina make strategies for farming

While working out this morning, Gui Araujo and Marina Ferrari talked about possible strategies to save themselves from this week’s fields.

Marina was speculating about Dayane being the most voted, and who she could pull from the stall: “For example, if she takes Victor or Erasmo (to the stall), for sure, I think she would pull Victor or Erasmo ( for the farm), instead of me. By her preferences, because I know she has more of that with men. At least from my point of view. They starting the remaining one, go our side… At least me I think like this, she will never pull Aline, she will end up pulling you (to the farm), and then you would start with the remaining one, in this case”.

Gui analyzed: “For me it’s calm, even if she pulled me (to the garden)”. The influencer opined: “But then the problem is, if you start the remaining one, you’ll save one of us, then one of them will end up going to the farm. Then, what’s usually there that prohibits someone from participating in the farmer”.

The ex-participant of On Vacation with the Ex agreed: “Not to take the farmer’s test”. Marina pondered: “That’s why it’s better that the one in the stall is already someone other than you. If you’re going to go, it’s better to go for the remaining one.”