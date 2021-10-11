Gustavo Mantuan celebrates his return to the field and thanks Corinthians for their trust

Despite the negative result in the match against Sport, Corinthians fans had reason to celebrate. Gustavo Mantuan, a spawn of the club’s base, returned to an official match after almost a year recovering from injury. Through social networks, the midfielder celebrated his return.

“Yesterday, unfortunately, we didn’t get the result we wanted, but it was a special day for me, a personal victory. Yesterday, after almost a year off the pitch due to an injury, I had the opportunity to be able to return to acting, I could make my debut again. and go back to doing what I love most in this life,” he wrote in an Instagram post – see in full below.

This was the sixth consecutive match in which Mantuan, just 20 years old, has been linked by Sylvinho since his recovery. In all others, it was an unused option in the reserve bank.

On Saturday, his appearance was still short, entering Renato Augusto’s spot in the 44th minute of the second half. Still, the young man recognized the club during the period he was away from the pitch.

“Thank you very much to Corinthians for all the confidence, that they believed in my return, for all the support they gave me with the best doctors, the best physiotherapists, the best physical trainers, etc,” added the athlete.

“As I said here to you and as my family said after yesterday’s game: ‘We won another one and we are stronger than ever.’ Thank you all for all the messages, for all the support, for all the strength, let’s go together “he concluded.

See Gustavo Mantuan's publication

