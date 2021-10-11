Hamilton and Mercedes don’t understand each other about Turkey’s strategy

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes left Turkey disappointed with the Englishman’s fifth place in the race won by his partner, Valtteri Bottas, and in which Max Verstappen, second placed, took the lead in the championship, opening six points for the seven-time champion. The team and the pilot believe that the strategy adopted was not the best, but defend two different tactics from each other.

The fifth place was the result that the Mercedes simulations showed to be possible in a normal race, played in the dry. However, a fine drizzle marked the Sunday, and opened the chances of the English, who started in 11th due to a penalty for changing the engine, to lose fewer points in relation to Verstappen.

In the first part of the race, Hamilton came climbing the peloton and fought with the other Red Bull, from Sergio Perez, when the Mexican stopped in the pits, like Verstappen and Bottas, with 21 laps to go. At that moment, Hamilton’s intermediate tire, already practically smooth, was still yielding well, and he didn’t want to copy the others’ strategy, asking to stay on the track.

The team agreed, but after the race Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted that this was not the best option. “With about 12 laps to go we thought his lap times were very good. And then the pace started to drop a lot, whereas Perez had managed to get the new tire working. That’s when we started to lose 1.5, 2s, and it was clear that we were going to lose that position, and probably also to Leclerc and Gasly.”

It was then that Mercedes called Hamilton into the pits, with eight laps to go. He lost positions to Leclerc and Perez with the stoppage, and was unable to recover. “Looking back, we would have stopped 10 laps earlier and fought on the track, and he would probably have finished third or fourth,” acknowledged Wolff.

Mercedes’ bet was that the track could dry out, and so Hamilton’s heavily used tire could be an advantage, or he could stop and put on dry track tyres. The pilot, on the other hand, believes that the best thing would be not to have made any pit stop in the race, something that the regulations allow when using wet tyres. “It’s difficult because I don’t have a lot of information. I can only see the car in front of me, but I don’t know what they see. You have to trust the team. I feel like I should have stayed on the track. We didn’t stay and I ended up losing two positions.”

Hamilton complained to the team about being called to the pits, and Wolff admitted that communication could be improved. “The rider has a vital feeling on the track about the level of grip. But he doesn’t know how he’s doing in relation to the others. That’s the information we have to work on.”

For Verstappen, it was a great result for those who got out of the car on Friday, very unhappy with Red Bull’s performance. In the dispute between who managed to minimize more damage after changing the engine, the Dutchman did better: he started last in Russia and came in second. Hamilton went from 11th to fifth, although the loss in terms of points is not much different: as the Englishman won in Russia, Verstappen lost seven points in relation to him. Now the Mercedes driver has lost eight. On the other hand, Russia and Turkey were tracks where Mercedes’ performance was superior to that of Red Bull.

The next Formula 1 race will be in the United States, in two weeks, at another track where Mercedes is used to doing well. And then there is a sequence of races in which Red Bull must be better, in the most balanced championship in the category at least since 2012.