Hamilton Denies “Rage” at Team After Pit Call in Turkey | formula 1

Lewis Hamilton didn’t like being called to the pits with eight laps to go in the Turkish GP this Sunday, when he was third after starting 11th. Willing to go all the way with the tires of the start, the Briton complained to the team by radio when he learned that he had left the pit stop in fifth place. However, the defending champion has downplayed the episode he claims has gained a much larger proportion than it should have.

Hamilton regrets strategy adopted by Mercedes at the Turkish GP

“Good morning, world. I saw some of the news today and I think they exaggerated what happened yesterday regarding the pit stop. It’s not correct to say that I was furious with my team.

As a team, we work hard to come up with the best possible strategies, but as the race progresses, you need to make quick decisions with many ever-changing factors.

Yesterday we decided to stay on the track as much as possible in the hope that it would dry out (and only stop there for slick tyres), but it didn’t. I wanted to take a chance to go all the way, but it was my decision to stay on track until that moment, but it didn’t work. In the end, my stop was decided, the safest decision.

Living and learning. We win and lose as a team. Never expect me to be calm and polite on the radio during a race. We are all very passionate and, in the heat of the moment, that passion can spill over, as it does with all drivers.

My heart and my soul are on the track. It was this passion that brought me here. And any irritation is quickly brushed aside when we talk. I’m looking forward to the next race. Today is another day to be reborn as a team”

What actually happened was that when he was called to the pit with eight laps to go, that is, a midway strategy, the Brit had no chance to hold third position on the track, with more worn tyres, nor to return after the stop with time to overtake his rivals.

The result gave ten points in the table, against 18 of his rival Max Verstappen, who was placed second. Thus, the Dutchman is six times ahead in the table, with six races to go.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolf seemed resigned to Hamilton’s fifth place. For him, even if the strategy was not the most correct, the chances of success were greater with the path that was followed by the team:

“The more conservative strategy, switching early on behind Perez and Leclerc and trying to overtake would probably be better, but the odds we had, it wasn’t the right thing to do,” said Toto Wolf, head of Mercedes.