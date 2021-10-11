For the third time in a row wearing the Inter shirt, Yuri Alberto reached the mark of three goals in a single match and, consequently, had the chance to ask Fantástico, on TV Globo, for a song. The striker’s option was “Trava na Pose Chama no Zoom da um Close”, by DJ Patrick Muniz. The scorer himself interpreted the song after the 5×2 about Chapecoense in Beira-Rio:

lock in pose

Flame in Zoom

Give a Close 🎶 pic.twitter.com/rUd9ErI6U6 — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) October 10, 2021

On his way out of the stadium, Yuri was also treated to the visit of his daughter Ysis, who was very cute when she found her father with the game ball:

It’s a lot of love involved! 🥰 Little Ysis, daughter of the scorer @yuri_alberto, was in Beira-Rio to give that strength to dad. 👶 Warm little feet? 🔥 #VamoInter 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/PKcLmS0PD6 — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) October 10, 2021

“Happiness that doesn’t fit in the chest! So happy for that day, to have my family in the stadium again and my daughter for the first time watching a game of mine in the stadium… happy for another Hat-Trick, for the big team victory and for hearing the nation scream my name. Gratitude! Thank you for everything God,” wrote Yuri after the match.

With three more goals, Yuri Alberto reached 10 and shared the top scorers in the championship with Hulk and Gilberto. Edenilson, who is with the Seleção in this round of the qualifiers, has 9. Inter is 7th with 36 points and receives América-MG, Wednesday, 21:30.