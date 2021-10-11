Health Department updates Covid-19 data on Marshal Rondon; check out the newsletter – The Present

Share tweet Share

The Department of Epidemiology of the Department of Health updated the data of Covid-19 in Marechal Cândido Rondon this Sunday (10). According to the bulletin, the municipality reached 7,494 positive diagnoses of the disease, with six new confirmed cases.

The number of active cases showed a small decrease in the last 24 hours, from 79 to 76. Of this total, 68 people in Rondônia are in home isolation and eight are hospitalized, two in ward beds and six in the intensive care unit (ICU) . Two patients remain intubated.

The epidemiological report indicates that nine people beat the coronavirus on the last day and, in all, 7,268 residents have already recovered from the disease in Marechal Rondon. On the other hand, the county has 150 deaths caused by complications from Covid-19.

The Rondonense Health Department monitors, via a call center, 257 people who have had any contact with the coronavirus. Of this total, 97 residents are awaiting the results of the exams and one suspected case is hospitalized in an infirmary bed.

Check out the complete and updated data at 20 hours.

The gift

Click here and join our WhatsApp group













