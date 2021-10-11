Healthy Eating – Discover 8 auxiliary foods

Sunday, October 10, 2021, in Robson Lemes’ column in Folha Go, you will be well informed about Healthy Eating and some foods that can help. Keep an eye!!!

In order for us to be up to date with our physical and psychological health, it is extremely important that we maintain a healthy diet in life.

Beforehand, avoid fats, eat vegetables and fruits whenever possible, avoid fried foods, sweets that are bad for the body.

Below, see the foods that can help in a better quality of life, and of course, it can be your ally in everyday life.

8 foods for those who want a healthy diet

Chia: It brings great satiety to the stomach, has fatty acids and is a powerful antioxidant. Just one scoop is enough a day.

It has many minerals, vitamins and proteins and helps prevent diabetes and other chronic diseases.

Oilseeds: Nuts, Chestnuts, Macadamia, Hazelnuts are great allies of a healthy diet, and fights cardiovascular diseases, as well as reduces Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, and much more.

Olive oil: It inhibits free radicals and fights LDL oxidation and fights many diseases. It is one of the most beneficial oils around.

Green Food: Kale, broccoli, cabbage also help fight cancer, and are foods rich in glucosinolates. Consuming daily is good.

Linseed: Rich in omega-3s, it increases good cholesterol, in addition to protecting the heart, food makes a good balance in the body.

Red fruits: Fruits such as strawberry, blackberry, blackcurrant, blueberry are rich in vitamins, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, and are also very tasty to consume on a daily basis, so it’s good to enjoy.

Bean: Beans have a lot of fiber, magnesium, zinc, and can help the body function better.

Lemon: Great immune system booster and has plenty of nutrients. Lemon can help prevent kidney stones, it can also relieve stomach upset as it regulates the intestines.

The foods listed above can be found in emporiums, markets, fairs and with all the aforementioned benefits, it is very worthwhile to put them in your daily life.

The most recommended, first, is to look for a qualified professional to find out if you do not have any type of allergy to the aforementioned foods, and then you can start a healthy diet.

Until the next article.