‘Her dream was to study medicine’, says stepmother of a young man from MT who died on the border between Brazil and Paraguay | Mato Grosso

The family of Rhannye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira, 19, one of the victims of the slaughter that took place on the border between Brazil and Paraguay on Saturday (9), says that they were afraid of violence in that region, but that the young woman was making her dream of studying medicine in the neighboring country. The victim’s body, a native of Cáceres (MT), must be veiled and buried this Sunday (10) in the city of Curvelândia, 311 km from Cuiabá, where the student’s family members live.

“We didn’t want her to go because we knew it was dangerous. We talked a lot with her before she left, about this issue of danger, but that was all or nothing for her. Going to medical school was her reason for living, it was everything she wanted. She was very happy to be making this dream come true, she was living the dream of her life there,” said Silvana Moura, stepmother of the victim.

In Curvelândia, the young woman lived with her father and stepmother, who have a market in the city, and brothers. She started the course in Paraguay but interrupted her studies to return to Brazil because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In February of this year, she returned to the neighboring country to continue her graduation.

The family received the news of Rhannye’s death through a phone call from a friend of the victim and stated that they were not contacted by any police authority, neither in Brazil nor Paraguay, to talk about what had happened.

“We didn’t expect such a tragedy. We’re in shock, we never expected to go through it. We’re still in disbelief so far. My husband [pai de Rhannye] he is unable to speak, it is a very complicated, difficult moment,” reported Silvana.

The stepmother also said that the family hired a lawyer in Paraguay to help with the procedures for releasing the body for a funeral and burial, which should take place this Sunday afternoon and evening.

Four people were murdered as they left a nightclub in the town of Pedro Juan Caballero, on the Paraguay-Brazil border, in the early hours of Saturday (9). In addition to Rhannye Jamilly, the other victims are: Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21, daughter of Ronald Acevedo, governor of Amambay, Paraguay; Osmar Vicente Álvarez Grance, 29, known as “Bebeto”; and also Brazilian Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 22 years old, born in Dourados (MS).

A video from security cameras shows the execution of the victims, who were in a white pickup truck with Brazilian plates. The images show the four victims approaching and entering the vehicle. Another truck pulls back and three armed men get out of it, already firing, and flee in sequence.

Video shows the execution of four people in Pedro Juan Caballero