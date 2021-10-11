Hiring people aged between 40 and 50 doubles in companies in 2021; see tips to get a job

From January to September this year, the hiring people with age between 40 and 50 years old on the platform of Gupy, a technology company for Human Resources, it grew 95% compared to the same period last year. The reasons are two main ones, points out CEO and founder Mariana Dias: on the one hand, companies seeking more diversity in teams; on the other, the changes caused by the pandemic and the need for strategic hiring of more mature professionals in some areas.

— They are professionals with more behavioral skills, like emotional intelligence and resilience, and that they are better prepared to deal with complex situations. This scenario was seen in areas of activity such as Legal, Accounting and Human Resources, which have gained even greater relevance within companies since the beginning of the pandemic, with an emphasis on HR. The sector had to deal with all the adaptation to remote work and lead the transformation to this new way of working and hiring employees – says Mariana Dias.

Did you see this? Check out the ten professions in the Technology sector that grew the most in 2021

When analyzing the data on hiring by position, in the first half of 2021, 3% of people between 40 and 50 years old were placed as managers, occupying 18.17% of these offered positions. The number reveals a preference for people in this age group for leadership positions.

Some of the factors that contribute to this are pointed out by Mauro Wainstock, founding partner of HUB 40+, a business consultancy focused on this audience:

— Loyalty and involvement with the company are hallmarks of this public, which is less likely to change jobs. Quick decision-making is a skill gained from experiences; balance, leadership and emotional intelligence bring the indispensable confidence and desired respect, while strong networking helps in closing deals.

Read more: TJ-RJ publishes tender notice for legal technicians and analysts

At Norsul, a waterway logistics company, at least one Operations director and one Compliance manager were hired in this age group this year. Aline Carvalho, executive manager of People, Management & IT, evaluates:

— These are people who tend to evaluate the company they are going to a lot, but not just the financial and structural data. They want to know the essence, how much their values ​​are aligned with the business values. And that’s wonderful!

Schedule inclusion

Affirmative programs also have their share of contribution. That is why the hiring of people between 40 and 50 years old was distributed, in the first half of the year, among the positions of operator (36.90%), assistant (17.32%), technician (13.02%), analyst (11.7%) and even intern (0.26%) and trainee (0.25%), among others.

Operator TIM recently launched an internal referral program for people over 45, and Claudia Lima, 51, who had been unemployed since March, was hired as the company’s relationship consultant in September.

See too: Unemployment drops to 13.7%, but still affects 14.1 million Brazilians

— I thought it would be difficult to get a new opportunity, but I followed TIM’s social networks and knew that it was a company with a lot of focus on inclusion. My daily life after being hired has exceeded my expectations. I’m enjoying the company of my co-workers: it’s a mixed group of age and gender, but they are all very mature and, at no time, I had the perception that they treated me differently because of my age – says the consultant.

Combine experience and appetite for challenges

According to Estácio’s professor and HR specialist Renata Quelha, by losing the fear of asking questions and exchanging knowledge with the younger generations, the 40- to 50-year-old professional opens doors to expand their repertoire and ability to deal with technologies and tools.

— And their experience and commitment serve as an example for the younger ones. Dealing with problems and resolving conflicts is something they are used to doing, even in different roles. Combining past experience with the will and appetite for challenges in the future is unbeatable — complete.

Also check: It became law: board member will be exempt from registration fees for public exams in the State of Rio

TIPS FOR GETTING A JOB

By Mauro Wainstock, founding partner of HUB 40+, a business consultancy focused on the public over 40 years old.

keep yourself open to learning

I usually say that “we learn from everything and everyone, all the time”, whether through courses, lectures and lives, many free on the internet, or with people in our daily lives, who have different realities and experiences from ours.

Discover digital tools

The 40+ professional needs to know the most used digital tools in the corporate world. This is essential both for their adequate participation in tests, dynamics and interviews online, as well as for subsequent training and even the work, which is increasingly performed remotely.

Have a LinkedIn profile

It is the largest professional network in the world. In Brazil, it has 51 million users. It is a valuable tool for the professional to stand out. It makes it possible to transmit and absorb knowledge and strengthen its reputation, in addition to allowing it to deepen and multiply relationships.

be relevant

Professionals should not be content with just creating a “champion” profile on the network, a mirror of their resume. It must go much further, using its technical knowledge and experience to make the page alive, interesting and differentiated.

cultivate relationships

LinkedIn also allows the candidate to post recommendations from people they have lived with in the job market. These “social proofs” are very important and contribute significantly to further strengthen your ability to deliver results and your professionalism.

Make an attractive resume

Seven seconds. That’s how long the average employer takes to read a resume, according to the Harvard Business Review. It is during this period that the candidate needs to capture attention. It is, then, an enormous challenge, with many peculiarities.

In terms of formatting, it is recommended that the resume be in PDF. It needs to be objective and succinct, preferably it fits on one page. The candidate must clearly specify the area in which he intends to work and try to establish the synergy of this information with the position offered.

Customize

The ideal is to save on the amount of personal data, entering only what is essential; briefly write the objective, demonstrating your qualifications and avoiding the use of adjectives; and report the most recent professional experiences and academic background, in addition to the courses you have taken. You don’t need to cite dozens, but those that are most related to that specific vacancy. Each of these blocks must be small. It is also suggested to use topics to make reading easier.

Understand the new selective processes

We write simultaneously for the company and for the algorithm. In the text, it is essential to include keywords that are in the description that appears in the job announcement so that they appear prominently for the recruiter. This will be decisive to conquer it.

The absence of the photo is a feature that allows you to direct the recruiter’s priority to the candidate’s profile and experiences at the expense of appearance. This is a trend in a corporate world that has been increasingly focusing on diversity and opting for blind recruitment. The idea is to guarantee a neutral selection, without unconscious biases or hidden prejudices.

Value your achievements

It is important for the candidate to include concrete results obtained, achievements made, transformations he helped to build, projects in which he was successful, volunteer work and social actions. All in a straightforward, simple language, but that conveys credibility and demonstrates your competence.

take care of your presentation

Regarding the content of the resume: the candidate must be completely honest. An obvious but extremely useful tip: before submitting, carefully proofread the text to avoid all kinds of errors, whether spelling or grammar.