Hospital Samuel Libânio treats at least 2 cases of attempted suicide per day

This Sunday (10) is celebrated World Mental Health Day. Among the problems faced is depression, considered the ’21st century evil’. It entails many sufferings and can lead to suicide.

And the amount of information on completed suicides and attempts in Pouso Alegre in recent months has drawn attention. Recently, a teenager took his life.

O Happy landing•net went back to find out how big the problem was. Even without exact numbers, a number obtained from various health sources is worrying: They are at least two cases of attempted suicide a day that arrive at the Hospital Samuel Libânio in Pouso Alegre .

The number of deaths is also large. According to the Ministry of Health, in 2019 the annual average in Minas Gerais was 8 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants. That would represent approximately 12 deaths per year in Pouso Alegre .

But recent surveys indicate a 28% increase in the number of suicides in the country. Only in a funeral parlor in Pouso Alegre, the estimate is 18 wakes per year of people who took their lives. Number greater than the number of homicides.

No wonder, the Yellow September was created, a campaign that seeks throughout the month to make people aware of the issue of suicide.

Also according to the Ministry of Health, at least 40% of people who die by suicide had tried before. In 83% of the time, suicide is done indoors. The most common method is by poisoning (either by poison or large amounts of medicine).

Find out about signs, how to help, and which professionals to look for

Caps Ad social worker Ana Monteiro explains the signs a person can give before committing suicide: “ It can often be silent signals. So many people might think, ‘Wow, this person committed suicide, she was so happy, so happy’ . But each person is different. What can be noticed is a different behavior than usual. Self-care. On social media, she can start to present some more different stories. Isolation. More negative thoughts. These are signs that everything is not okay”, explains.

She explains what can be done to help: “ First, what you can do is not judge , avoid type of sentences: ‘Why are you sad? Life is so good, it’s so beautiful. Think positive’. These are very common phrases that don’t necessarily help the person actually. Second, stay close to the person. avoid leaving her alone . Try look for a specialized service, a professional to start monitoring . What is very important is to look for and bring information. Look for a professional who will be able to offer qualified listening”.