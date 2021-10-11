How is car rental in Brazil if Localiza buys Unidas – 10/11/2021 – Market

Marcus Quintella, from Rio de Janeiro, is married to a teacher who works in Brasília. Director of the FGV Transport Study Center, he lives on the air shuttle. Always rent a car to get around the federal capital, where mobility options are limited.

Quintella is already worried about the possible effects of the merger between Localiza and Unidas, the two largest car rental companies in the country, which in September received from the General Superintendence of Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) the guarantee to continue with the deal. The final decision on the purchase of Unidas by Localiza, however, is up to Cade’s Court, which on Tuesday (5) asked for an extension of the deadline to judge the case. The verdict is not expected until early January.

“It is a movement that reduces competition in the sector, at a time when individual transport is very much in demand due to the health crisis and the growing precariousness of public transport”, says Quintella.

The vehicle leasing and outsourced fleet management market (when companies rent vehicles for their activities) had revenues of R$ 17.6 billion last year. Of this total, R$7.8 billion correspond to car rental for individuals, which includes application drivers, according to data from Abla (Brazilian Association of Car Rental Companies).

To get an idea of ​​the concentration, in the rental market for individuals, called RAC by companies (from the English rent a car), 21.4 million daily rentals were sold last year. Of this total, Localiza accounted for 67.8%, Movida for 23.6% and Unidas for 4.1%, according to analyst Marcelo Balloti Monteiro, from Lafis Consultoria.

“In other words, Localiza and Unidas together represent 72% of the RAC market,” says Monteiro. “The company resulting from the merger tends to dictate the prices and rules for the others that, with the exception of Movida, are small”.

The power of the merger, announced in September last year, but only presented to Cade in February this year, has already been noticed by application drivers. This group accounts for more than a third (35.5%) of the fleet destined for the RAC in the country, estimated at 480 thousand vehicles.

“Since February, the average price paid for car rental has risen from R$ 1,400 in February to R$ 2 thousand now”, says Eduardo Lima, president of Amasp (Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo), which brings together 37 thousand workers in the state. “This is just a straw of what lies ahead, since the merger has not even been approved yet,” he says.

According to Lima, around 70% of drivers who enter the main application platforms, 99 and Uber, choose to rent instead of buying a car, due to the very rapid devaluation of the vehicle. At the end of a year, the car has traveled from 150,000 to 200,000 kilometers, which makes its sale unfeasible, says Lima.

“The application driver already has a lot of pressure from all sides: the price of fuel that has soared, the platform that already has up to 40% of the value of the race, there is no way for us to bear this cost, of increasing the rent of the car”, says Lima, who is building a union between the state associations of application drivers in order to create a national federation for the category.

According to Abla, the car rental association, the 43% increase in car rental prices this year, reported by Amasp, is more related to the increase in vehicle prices than to the trial of the merger between Localiza and Unidas.

“A basic Volkswagen car, for example, a Gol 1.0, could be purchased for R$ 45 thousand in 2019. Now, it costs R$ 65 thousand, an appreciation of almost 45%”, says Paulo Miguel Jr., president of the Abla.

“The market would need 800,000 new cars to renew the fleet this year, reaching 1.4 million vehicles. But, with a lot of cost, it will reach 1.1 million, precisely because of the difficulty of assemblers to meet the demand, in view of the crisis in the semiconductor sector”, says Miguel Jr.

The sale of used cars, by the way, is one of the businesses of the three large car rental companies in the sector —Localiza, Unidas and Movida— in addition to leasing to individuals and legal entities. The sale of used vehicles gained strong momentum, precisely with the lack of brand new models.

This is another point where the market concentration between Localiza and Unidas can greatly hamper competition. The rental company’s fleet is estimated at 1 million vehicles today. Of this total, around 28% are from Localiza, 14% from Unidas and 12% from Movida. In other words, Localiza and Unidas together account for 42% of the sector’s fleet, which represents a great bargaining power in negotiations with automakers.

“The three are the only ones in the market that add up to more than 100,000 cars each”, says Miguel Jr. The remaining 46% are divided between 15 medium-sized companies, such as Ouro Verde, with fleets ranging from 15,000 to 50,000 vehicles , and around 11 thousand small ones, with local operations.

“The group resulting from the union of Localiza and Unidas would have overwhelming market power, especially in car rental,” says Luiz Caetano, an analyst at Planner Corretora. It would have enormous advantages, not only in relation to the then second place, Movida, the biggest loser, but in terms of the acquisition of vehicles, with enormous power in negotiating with automakers, he says. “It would be almost unfair competition”.

Caetano recalls that, last month, when Cade’s Superintendence gave a favorable opinion to the continuity of the business, it also determined the application of some “remedies” to avoid concentration. Among them would be the sale of part of the Unidas fleet and stores, with an undisclosed number. “I believe that Cade’s Court will take stronger measures than those suggested by the Superintendence, especially in the RAC, to ensure competition,” says Caetano.

According to the sheet, the remedy would be to sell the equivalent of 12% of the company’s fleet resulting from the merger.

In the analyst’s opinion, if the operation is approved in January, it will move the entire rental market. “Everyone will have to move to respond to the new giant, whether buying part of their fleet or promoting new mergers,” he says. For Caetano, Movida, controlled by JSL, should certainly start making new purchases in the sector.

Both Movida and Ouro Verde, as well as Fleetzil (Volkswagen) and Ald Automotive (French Société Générale), entered as third parties interested in the process running at Cade, indicating the risk of concentration.

Sought by the report, Localiza, Unidas and Movida declined to comment on the case. Ouro Verde informed, through its press office, that “from the point of view of competitive analysis, the acquisition of Unidas by Localiza does not benefit consumers and/or competitive dynamics”. On the last 8th, Ouro Verde filed with Cade a new opinion against the merger, in which it states that there is no “remedy” for the case.