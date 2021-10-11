How to save a lot of battery on iOS 15

With each new iPhone operating system update, it is common to have reports of decreased battery life. While this issue could be related to other factors, a new version of iOS always comes with features and technologies that should consume the device’s power more quickly.

First of all, check your iPhone’s battery health. Thus, you can receive detailed data on your battery’s physical condition, whether it is still delivering adequate performance or is hampered by natural degradation.

However, it is natural that new features built into the iOS 15 update can consume more battery resources and become a real headache for users. After all, the iPhone is a device that we carry around most of the time with us, whether it’s to keep in touch with other people, for work, among other factors.

Therefore, the Canaltech gathered 13 essential tips for you to save a lot of battery on iOS 15. Some of the high power consumption factors are already well known by more experienced people in the Apple world, but also there are tips related to the new operating system that few people know.

1. Disable background updates

Background updates have a duty to keep the multitasking system always up and running, especially the most frequently used apps. While this saves the user time, the constant running of the feature is one of the iPhone’s main battery villains.

To disable this feature, open the Settings app, tap “General” and enter “Background updates”. Then tap on the feature and choose “Disabled”, or just choose for apps you want to disable it.

2. Disable location services

Recording your location is important so that apps can make suggestions based on location and offer services. However, some iOS functions use this feature unnecessarily, consuming a lot of iPhone battery.

Disable it in the Settings app by going to “Privacy” and tapping “Location Services”. Finally, disable the “Location Services” function while not using it, or configure it in apps and system services individually.

3. Disable app tracking

Tracking is a function launched in iOS 14 that has had a lot of repercussions in the tech universe. It requires user-downloaded apps to ask for permission to track their activities and data. Preventing apps from collecting information about you, in addition to protecting your privacy, also prevents a further process from draining your iPhone battery.

To fully disable app tracking, go to the Settings app, tap “Privacy” and select “Tracking”. Then, disable the “Allow Requests” option or disable it individually for each application.

4. Disable app notifications

App notifications are important to keep the user up to date, receiving the latest news, updates, new messages and other alerts. However, each app needs to use background system resources to send notifications on the iPhone — this, of course, compromises battery life.

While iOS 15 doesn’t allow you to disable all notifications, you can determine which apps should send alerts to the iPhone. To do this, just go to the Settings app, tap on “Notifications”, enter an app and, finally, disable the option “Allow Notifications”.

5. Disable Usage Time

Usage Time is a great feature for controlling how you or a dependent uses your smartphone. In addition to seeing which apps are most viewed — and how much time you spend on the iPhone — this feature is able to limit app usage, App Store purchases, and other possibilities.

Obviously, a process that controls all device usage gradually consumes battery power. If you’re not keen on the Usage Time features, disable it by going to the Settings app, tapping “Usage Time” and, at the bottom of the screen, “Disable Usage Time”.

6. Disable the camera’s Live Text

Live Text is one of the best features released by the iPhone. After all, you can magically copy text from photos and images quickly through the feature to annotate important information or link to a specific ad. However, if you use the camera app a lot, this feature is constantly mapping the location to find text.

The good news is that you can disable Live Text only on the iPhone camera, keeping it working on the system. To do this, in the Settings app, tap on “Camera” and deactivate the option “Show Detected Text”.

7. Disable auto-playing videos in Safari

Unfortunately, it’s common to browse websites in Safari and come across videos playing automatically without permission. In addition to being annoying, they also consume the iPhone’s power. What few people know is that iOS allows you to block auto-uploading of videos in the browser.

To disable auto-playing videos in Safari, go to the Settings app, tap “Accessibility”, then go to “Settings by App”, tap “Add App” and choose Safari. Finally, go to “Auto Preview” and tap “Disabled”.

8. Disable automatic app downloads and updates

To keep all your apps up to date with their latest versions, the App Store often maps apps and updates them in the background. This feature silently consumes your iPhone battery. In addition, it also syncs apps downloaded on the smartphone to other mobile devices with the same Apple ID.

If you don’t find these functions important, you can easily disable them. Go to Settings, then “App Store” and disable the “Apps” and “App Updates” options.

9. Reduce the movement of interface animations

We are already used to the fluidity that iOS animations offer us. Whether you want to minimize or open an app, enter the Control Center and other system actions, everything works very elegantly. However, it goes without saying that this costs a high price for the battery.

To slow down the movement of the interface animations, go to the Settings app, tap “Accessibility”, then “Motion” and activate the option “Reduce Motion”.

If you use iMessage a lot, an extra tip here is to disable the option “Effect on Messages”, below, which prevents the automatic playback of animations sent in the messenger.

10. Activate Low Power Mode

One of the most practical options to save energy in the app, as its name suggests, is the Low Energy Mode. The feature slows down activities in the background and blocks others that are not urgent so that the iPhone retains power to the device.

To activate it, just go to the Settings app, tap “Battery” and activate “Low Energy Mode”.

11. Activate Dark Mode

This is a special tip for iPhone owners with OLED screens, or Super Retina and Super Retina XDR. Its big advantage is the technology of light emitting by individual pixels, which automatically turn off when black color is displayed on the screen. Therefore, if the black color is dominant, less light will be emitted from the display and the greater the battery savings.

Apple smartphones that benefit from this tip are: iPhone X, XS, XS Max, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Prox Max. turn on Dark Mode, go to the Settings app, tap “Screen & Brightness” and turn on the “Dark” option.

12. Do not close applications in multitasking

If you tend to close multitasking apps constantly thinking you’re saving battery power, you’ll be surprised by this information: in fact, you’re using up even more iPhone power. The myth that this action saves energy derives from the first Android smartphones launched on the market, which did not have intelligent management of open apps.

Since multitasking was introduced on the iPhone, on OS 4, it was designed not to compromise the phone’s battery. So just close multitasking applications that you won’t be using in the short term, or don’t close it (if you’re not experiencing performance issues).

13. Keep your iPhone up to date

Last – and not least – always keep your iPhone up to date. While new systems tend to have issues with battery performance, their later updates fix bugs and improve the features and technologies built into iOS.

To check for a system update, go to the Settings app, tap “General”, enter “Software Update” and install the latest news (if any).

