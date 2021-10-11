How was Christ built? See the answer to this and other questions about the work | Rio de Janeiro

Christ the Redeemer, which turns 90 years old this Tuesday (12), is a work in reinforced concrete and until today, the biggest art-deco statue in the world, with 38 meters tall (counting the pedestal).

The technique and style emerged in the early 20th century — when setting up a construction site to 710 meters of altitude it was a big challenge.

The g1 now shows how the monument was built, between 1926 and 1931, and answers questions about the project.

Art shows steps in the construction of Christ the Redeemer — Photo: Infographics: Elcio Horiuchi and Wagner Magalhães/g1

At Decorative arts they were born in Europe in the 1910s and gained expression in 1925, in Paris, with an international exhibition. The art-deco (read deco) configures a style that is not only architectural, but also artistic. It influenced painting, cinema, fashion and design — such as furniture, appliances and even cars. It is more present in architecture.

The main features of art-deco are:

luxury

Use of geometric shapes

abstract design

Use of materials: ivory, jade and lacquer

Stylized straight and circular lines

Animals and women are common themes.

THE Central do Brasil is another example of the style in Rio de Janeiro.

Central do Brasil in photo 2018 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

It’s a technique that uses supports, or molds, to lay the concrete. The frame consists of support beams, rebars of different thickness and metal mesh that give the final shape. Also called blankets, they are a kind of “bed” where the mortar is poured.

Not, the Redeemer is “hollow” like a building, with “floors” and “walls”.

Interior of Christ the Redeemer has 13 floors — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Not. The entire structure is made of reinforced concrete, up to the pedestal.

Hundreds of Brazilian workers led by:

Hector da Silva Costa — engineer and architect, winner of the national competition in 1921;

— engineer and architect, winner of the national competition in 1921; Hector Levy —master of works;

—master of works; Pedro Fernandes Viana — tax engineer.

Heitor da Silva Costa, engineer who created Christ the Redeemer — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Criticized by the Church and academics, Silva Costa abandoned the project that was nicknamed Cristo da Bola and decided to make a Jesus with open arms. The painter Carlos Oswald designed the idea, and Silva Costa chose the sculptor in Paris Maximilien Paul Landowski for the definitive image. Landowski was already an art-deco exponent.

How did Landowski build the Christ?

the sculptor never set foot in Rio — neither during the work nor after the inauguration — as it was in great demand. The solution found was to do a 4 meter high plaster miniature — the Christ of Corcovado would be almost eight times bigger, with 30 meters (without the pedestal) — and work with grids and templates, who would go to Rio by ship.

Paul Landowski, sculptor of the Christ — Photo: Reproduction

It’s a technique as old as the Egypt’s pyramids. It consists of scaled drawings that, when enlarged, still keep all the details of the project.

How was Christ gridded?

Landowski and Silva Costa resorted to Albert Caquot, engineer, to do all the structural calculations. The first step of the two French was to cover the plaster miniature with dozens of wires, as if to tie it, from feet to arms, to wrists. These wires were removed, and the outline of each one was transposed onto squared sheets of paper.

It’s the same logic for making a 3D plastic mold. Three-dimensional printers deposit the filaments from the bottom up, plane after plane. So it was with the Christ of Landowski and Caquot, who sent these instructions in a script of dozens of stackable drawings.

What was made in molds?

As they were much more detailed parts, Landowski did, in plaster, life-size hands and head. But they didn’t come to Rio in one piece. As each one was almost four meters long, the sculptor sectioned them and sent the parts in about 50 boxes, with the instructions for the “puzzle” being reassembled here.

Study of the head of Christ the Redeemer, made in terracotta by the French sculptor Paul Landowski, kept in the Historical Museum of the City of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Gustavo Wanderley/ G1

How did the head and hand molds become a statue?

the concrete it was not poured over the entire mold, as in a fondue. In São Gonçalo, each section was immersed in a “pool” of thin mortar. When the mixture dried, the plaster was broken, and what was left was the negative of the piece. Then, with the help of a grid, they poured stronger concrete over this form. Again they waited to dry, to break the thin mortar. Ready: the definitive part came out, ready to be fitted up there.

How did the material get to the top of Corcovado?

Primarily by train. The railroad, by the way, has completed 137 years last Saturday (9). The water to finish the concrete was pumped from a source in the massif.

Is Christ stuck in the rock?

Yes. There are four beams nailed to the top of Corcovado, which served as a base for the pedestal. The rock was dynamited, and the framework also corrected an unevenness at the top of the mound.

Cristo Redentor work plan: diagonals serve as reinforcement for the slabs, which are equivalent to floors — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

How was the body of Christ raised up?

The vertical block of reinforced concrete that gives shape to the body of Jesus it’s a lot like a building. In the case of the Redeemer, they are 13 “floors”, formed by hollow slabs. “Diagonals” between them help to reinforce the structure.

How were arms built?

In another feat for the time, thanks to Caquot’s calculations, each arm was installed “cantilever” — an engineering term that designates any part that projects beyond the façade of a building, without an apparent supporting structure. Marquises, for example, are cantilevered structures.

Christ the Redeemer from the back — Photo: g1

How was Christ ‘dressed’ in the tunic?

With the “building” already structured, workers installed the nets — or blankets — metallic, according to the wire drawings, and then the concrete was applied.

Why does Christ have soapstone?

THE soapstone, or soapstone, is a highly resistant material that does not change color, does not retain heat, does not swell or contract, resists acids and does not absorb rainwater. The idea came from Silva Costa, who cited the works of cripple — made in the 18th century and standing today.

We opted for a mosaic of thousands of pieces of soapstone. The cut was made by women who took turns at the parish church of Nossa Senhora da Glória, in Largo do Machado. They were very thin triangular inserts of 3mm thick and 4 cm beside.

The duty attendants at Largo do Machado also glued the triangles on cardboard, already forming small mosaics, which were transposed to cover the concrete of Christ.

Women made soapstone mosaics in a church in Largo do Machado — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

How many soapstone tablets are there in Christ?

It is estimated that at least a million.

Is there soapstone inside?

No, just outside. But with one exception: the heart.

The heart of Christ the Redeemer inside the statue — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Why is there a heart inside?

It was a request from Cardinal Archbishop Dom Sebastião Leme, who wanted to honor the Sacred Heart of Jesus. It is on the ninth floor of the Cristo building, at the same height as the one outside.

Detail of the interior of the Christ, on the 7th floor: diagonals in reinforced concrete help to support the structure — Photo: g1

How do you get inside the statue?

There is no ladder from the pedestal to the base of the image. Either you use a piece of furniture, or you resort to scaffolding.

How is the monument restored?

Every year, at least six rays hit the image, causing damage. When there are holes in the concrete, a little clay is placed, and then the mortar and soapstone mosaic are laid.

Periodically, steatite triangles are changed. Sometimes with the help of scaffolding, sometimes with rappelling.

'Crown of thorns' on Christ's head is a lightning rod; system spreads through arms — Photo: g1

Yes, on the head, in the shape of a crown, and along the arms. The system has been reinforced for 90 years.

Is Christ safe up there?

Yes, several studies are in progress to assess the integrity of rebars and nets and the strength of concrete.

Detail of the face and heart of Christ the Redeemer — Photo: g1