“I was making a dream come true”, says MT student’s family killed in an attack – Interior

The young woman who came from MT was killed in the massacre with four victims yesterday morning (9) in Pedro Juan Caballero

Rhannye Jamily was killed with ten rifle shots (Photo: reproduction / social network)

Veiled at the Baptist Church of Curvelândia, in Mato Grosso, the body of the 18-year-old medical student Rhannye Jamilly Borges de Oliveira will be buried this Sunday in the neighboring state. She is one of the 4 victims of the massacre that took place yesterday morning (9) in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay, a city neighboring Ponta Porã.

The young woman’s stepmother, Silvana Moura, told the Mato Grosso newspapers that Rhannye Jamilly was fulfilling her dream of studying Medicine, even far from home. In Curvelândia, the young woman lived with her father and stepmother, owners of a market in the city.

She started the course in Paraguay, but interrupted her studies to return to Brazil because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In February of this year, Rhannye Jamilly returned to Pedro Juan Caballero to continue his graduation at UCP (Central University of Paraguay).

“We didn’t expect such a tragedy. We are in shock, we never expected to go through it. We still don’t believe it so far. My husband [pai de Rhannye] is unable to speak, it is a very complicated, difficult moment”, Silvana reported…

According to the stepmother, the family hired a lawyer in Paraguay to help with the procedures for releasing the body for a funeral and burial, which should take place this Sunday afternoon and evening.

Slaughter – Rhannye was hit by ten of 110 rifle shots fired by three criminals into a Toyota SUV parked in front of a party site in Pedro Juan Caballero. In addition, Haylee Carolina Acevedo Yunis, 21, daughter of Amambay governor Ronald Acevedo, Kaline Reinoso de Oliveira, 22, and Osmar Vicente Álvarez Grance, “Bebeto”, 32 years old, hit by 31 shots from a rifle, died .

A boy and another woman were injured. Osmar would be the target of the gunmen. According to the Paraguayan police, despite not having a criminal record, he was suspected of being linked to drug trafficking. Osmar and Haylee were lovers.