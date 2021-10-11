Ibovespa rises again in session squeezed by holidays; dollar resists retreat

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa opened this Monday’s session with moderate gains and increased its high, on a day that promises low trading volumes, with the Columbus Day holiday in the United States. Due to the date, US Treasury bonds are not being traded today. Here in Brazil, the Brazilian stock exchange will not work tomorrow due to the national holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida. In this session squeezed between holidays, the Ibovespa has the challenge of maintaining the gains of last Friday, when it rose by more than 3% and return to the level of 113,000 points. Even with the session emptied, concerns about the escalating global energy prices remain on investors’ radar.

“Today, global markets are dawning negative as concerns about the global economic recovery escalate due to high oil prices and the global energy crisis,” says XP’s report.

Here in Brazil, inflation projections were revised upwards for the 27th consecutive week. Financial market economists raised the forecast for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021 from 8.51% last week to 8.59%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.11% to 4.17%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), projections continued to expand by 5.04% for 2021; however, for 2022, they were reduced from 1.57% to 1.54%. Estimates for the dollar increased from R$ 5.20 to R$ 5.25 in 2021 and remained at R$ 5.25 for 2022. Finally, the projection for the basic interest rate, Selic, remained at 8.25% per year for 2021 and rose from 8.50% to 8.75% per year for 2022.

At 10:44 am, Brasília time, the Ibovespa had risen 0.95%, to 113,905 points. Last Friday, the Brazilian stock market rose more than 3%, after three consecutive sessions close to zero. The Ibovespa futures for October 2021 rose 0.82% to 113,9125.

The commercial dollar had a slight increase of 0.1%, to R$5.521 on purchase and R$5.522 on sale. The dollar futures maturing in November 2021 advanced 0.15% R$ 5,538.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advances three basis points, at 9.05%; DI for January 2025 also rises three basis points at 10.07%; and the DI for January 2027 recorded a positive change of three basis points at 10.49%.

US futures indices in New York retreated this Monday on Columbus Day. The Dow Jones Futures had a slight drop of 0.04%; the S&P 500 futures was down 0.23% and the Nasdaq Futura was down 0.53%. Tech stocks are among the top lows, while energy companies are up, boosted by rising oil prices.

This week should be marked by the release of results of major banks in the United States for the third quarter. Among them are the results of JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.

The outlook for US economic stimulus withdrawals eased after weaker-than-expected employment data on Friday. The US Department of Employment reported that 194,000 jobs were added in September in the country, compared to the expectation of 500,000 analysts interviewed by Dow Jones. At this pace, the labor market is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels only in July 2022.

Goldman Sachs Bank cut its forecast for US economic growth to 5.6% in 2021 and 4% in 2022.

Most European stock exchanges also operate at a loss. The Stoxx 600, which brings together companies from 17 European countries in key sectors, retreated 0.37%. The London Stock Exchange (FTSE100) was up 0.32% and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX) was down 0.41%.

Investors remain attentive to the consequences of the energy crisis on the continent, which has been caused by shortages in the supply of natural gas and rising raw material prices. Today, raw material prices rose again and oil soared.

A barrel of Brent crude for December 2021 was trading above $84, up more than 2%. The WTI for November 2021 approaches US$ 82 per barrel, up 1.99%.

Asian exchanges had mixed results. The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closed up 1.96%, with a positive highlight for Meituan shares, which rose 8.36%.

On Friday, the market regulator in China said it had fined the company 3.4 billion Chinese yuan, the equivalent of $527.71 million, down from the fine of 18.23 billion yuan, or $2.8 billion, which Alibaba received in April. On Friday, Alibaba advanced 7.91%, and Tencent, 2.95%.

In the second, the developer China Evergrande Group, which is going through a crisis, faced more debt interest payments. Last month, the employee has already failed to pay interest on two debts that were due.

In mainland China, the composite Shanghai remained stable at 3,591.71 points; in Japan, the Nikkei rose by 1.6%.

corporate radar

Kora Health (KRSA3)

Kora Saúde Participações announced that, on October 9, 2021, its subsidiary Camburi Participações entered into an agreement for the purchase and sale of quotas and other covenants for the purchase of 80% of Grupo OTO. The company must form a partnership with founding shareholders of Grupo OTO to operate all its activities in Ceará.

In the statement sent to CVM, Kora states that Grupo OTO was founded in 1991, and is one of the largest and most traditional hospital groups in Ceará, with a presence in Fortaleza, Caucaia and Messejana. Hospital Otoclinica Matriz has 194 beds, 44 of which are in the ICU.

The purchase will have a total value of BRL 248 million, of which BRL 140 million will be in cash, on the closing date; R$79 million in installments over 6 years and; R$29 million for the exchange of shares referring to Kora’s stakes in Hospitals Gastroclinica and Hospital São Mateus, in Fortaleza. These will be incorporated into the OTO Group, in which Kora will hold 80% of the shares.

The founding shareholders of Grupo OTO keep the other 20% of interest.

Goal (GOLL4)

Gol updated its expectations for the third quarter of 2021 and calculates lower loss per share in the period. In the previous forecast, released last Friday, the airline predicted a loss of R$3.20 per share between July and September this year. However, he now calculates that the loss will be R$ 2.58 per paper.

Gol reported that unit passenger revenue (PRASK) for the quarter tends to be higher by approximately 5% when compared to the same period last year. GOL expects unit revenue (RASK) 5% higher compared to 3Q20. In the previous forecast, the company predicted a drop in revenue.

Also according to the statement, daily sales ended the quarter at around R$28 million, representing an increase of 48% compared to the end of 2Q21. With an 82% occupancy rate in the quarter, GOL continues to adjust its supply to demand. The company reported that it exceeded its financial projections for the period, despite the currency devaluation.

“Our focus in 4Q21 is to diligently adapt our capacity to the increase in demand, both in the business and leisure travel segments due to the holiday season, increase the seat inventory for Black Friday sales and the return of routes to Punta Cana, Cancun and Montevideo,” wrote Gol’s vice president for finance, Richard Lark.

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) and Bradesco (BBDC4)

According to a statement released on Friday (8), Banco do Brasil sold its stake in digital bank Digio to Bradesco. Thus, Bradesco entered into a contract with BB Elo Cartão Participações, a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil, for the purchase of 49.99% of Digio.

The amount that Bradesco will pay will be R$ 625 million. At the end of the transaction, Bradesco will indirectly hold 100% of Digio’s capital stock.

Digio bank was created by Grupo Elopar, a holding created in 2015 through a partnership between Banco do Brasil and Bradesco, which currently has 2 million credit cards and a credit portfolio of R$2.5 billion.

Completion of the transaction still needs approval from the Central Bank and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

Plan & Plan (PLPL3)

According to a statement sent to the market on Friday (8), Plano&Plano’s net sales were R$ 326 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 45.3% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Sales on offer (VSO) were up 6 percentage points in 12 months, to 43%. The construction company also informed that it ended the month of September with 8,392 units in stock. In January there were 9,293 in stock.

Omega Generation (OMGE3)

The General Meeting of Shareholders and the Board of Directors of Omega Energia elected the former president of Petrobras Roberto Castello Branco as vice-president of the Board of Directors, informed the company in a statement to the market on Friday.

The election is valid until the Annual General Meeting referring to the financial statements for the fiscal year to be ended on December 31, 2023.

Possession, however, is subject to the effective listing of Omega Energia on B3’s Novo Mercado.

Vibra Energy (BRDT3)

Vibra Energia (formerly BR Distribuidora) bought a 50% stake in energy trader Comerc, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Comerc was working to carry out an initial public offering (IPO) to raise about R$ 1.5 billion, which should be priced on Friday night.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4)

The company reported on Monday (11) that it has completed the sale of its 50% stake in the Rabo Branco onshore field, located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, in the state of Sergipe, to the company Petrom Produção de Petróleo e Gás Ltda (Petrom).

According to the state-owned company, the sale took place on account of the company’s preemptive right provided for in the contract. The total value of the sale was US$ 1.5 million, which had already been deposited in an escrow account for Petrobras on May 7 this year.

Last Friday, Petrobras determined an increase in the average price of gasoline and cooking gas at refineries by 7.2% as of Saturday, reflecting the advance of oil in the foreign market and the strengthening of the dollar.

With the readjustments, gasoline is now sold by the oil company in refineries to distributors at R$ 2.98 per liter, after a period of stability of 58 days, according to Petrobras.

In the year, Petrobras gasoline adds up to more than 60%. Diesel, which suffered an increase last week, accumulates an advance of more than 50%.

The cooking gas, after adjustment, will be sold at R$ 3.86 per kg, equivalent to R$ 50.15 per 13 kg cylinder, after 95 days with stable prices.

