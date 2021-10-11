‘Ideal choice’, says Tiago Leifert about Tadeu Schmidt at BBB

RIO — Tiago Leifert spoke about choosing Tadeu Schmidt as his replacement in Globo’s reality show Big Brother Brasil. The news was confirmed by the network during the screening of “Fantastic” this Sunday.

“Dear Tadeu Schmidt is the ideal choice for the BBB: smart, experienced and humorous. Congratulations and good luck, Tadeu! As a viewer of the BBB, I’m really happy it’s you. Don’t let them pop! Go with everything!”, wrote Leifert on his Instagram profile this Monday.

Boninho, director of the reality show, appeared on the Sunday program to talk about the changes after Tadeu attended Big Fone.

“Who sent the Big Fone to be attended to, Thaddeus? It has consequences! You’re going to be the host of the BBB. We’re very happy that you’ve taken on this adventure with us, this crazy ship, this fire in the playground. We’re waiting for you with great joy,” he said Cute.

Tadeu added: “I’m very happy, proud to have been invited to this mission, the ‘BBB’ and the maximum. I just want to thank you. I’m radiant, very excited and at the same time with a sinking heart for leaving ‘Fantástico’. I’m here 14 years ago, several moments that changed my life. I’m not going to stretch myself if I’m not going to cry”.

Maria Júlia Coutinho leaves "Jornal Hoje" to join Poliana Abritta on Sundays. Maju worked as a reporter for local TV news programs in São Paulo for six years before being selected for the first time to present, as a substitute, the weather forecast on the " Globo Rural" and in "Bom Dia Brasil." As an on duty, she presented "Jornal Hoje" for the first time in 2017 and "Jornal Nacional" in 2019, a few months before debuting alone as a regular at the "JH" bench. She is also one of the hosts of GloboNews' program and podcast "Papo de Política".

Tadeu, 47, has a 24-year career at the station. In 1997, he joined TV Globo Brasília and, three years later, became part of the Sports team in Rio de Janeiro. With a light and humorous style, he worked as a reporter and presenter in TV news programs and programs, such as “Esporte Espetacular”, “Globo Esporte”, “Jornal Nacional” and “Bom Dia Brasil”, and participated in the coverage of major events such as Jogos Olympics and World Cups. Now, he will start his new challenge, migrating from Journalism to Entertainment in the 22nd season of the reality show.