‘If Congress overturns veto, I will take money from Education and Health’, says Bolsonaro on sanitary napkin distribution | Santos and Region

The decision to veto the free distribution of hygiene items was published in this Thursday (7) edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”. Bolsonaro argues that the bill’s text did not establish a funding source and is therefore unconstitutional.

The proposal, authored by federal deputy Marília Arraes (PT), was approved by the Senate on September 14 and went on to be approved by the president. Bolsonaro sanctioned the project, creating the Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program, but vetoed article 1, which provided for the free distribution of sanitary napkins, and article 3, which established the list of beneficiaries:

low-income students enrolled in public schools;

homeless women or in situations of extreme social vulnerability;

imprisoned women and prisoners, collected in units of the penal system; and

women hospitalized in units to fulfill a socio-educational measure.

When asked about the veto on the bill, Bolsonaro said that “intelligence can be used for good or for evil”, referring to the deputy author of the bill. “When you present a project, you have to show the cost. If I sanction it, I’m under a crime of responsibility under article 85 of the Constitution, impeachment process”, he justified.

According to the president, the expense caused by the distribution of sanitary napkins is greater than R$ 100 million. “She put it in free distribution, but it’s not a stork that’s going to take it to everyone,” Bolsonaro said. “If Congress overturns the veto on tampons, I will take money from health and education, I have to take it from somewhere.”

In addition, Bolsonaro again criticized Covid’s CPI and the restrictive measures adopted by governors during the pandemic, claiming that the restrictive actions taken to prevent the new coronavirus are negatively reflecting on the economy and causing inflation.

The president spoke again in favor of the time frame in the demarcation of indigenous lands – saying that if the measure is overturned by the Supreme Court, “Brazil is over” – and raising doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines against Covid-19, besides arguing in favor of the use of medicines for the early treatment of the disease.

President Jair Bolsonaro arrived this Friday (8) in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, to spend the extended holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida in the city. According to what was found by g1, there is no forecast of official commitments during the period.

Before going to the coast, the president was in Campinas to participate in a niobium fair and to inaugurate Sirius structures, a superlaboratory that works as a kind of “superpotent X-ray” that analyzes different types of materials in scales of atoms and molecules .

On Saturday (9), he left by car and joined the vehicle ferry crossing between Santos and Guarujá, where he took pictures with supporters. In Santos, he went to Peruíbe, a municipality located about 113 km from Guarujá.

In Peruíbe, Bolsonaro went to the fair set up in front of the city’s bus station. The president’s arrival caused crowds in the area. During the entire tour, the president did not wear a protective mask, which is still mandatory in the state and in the city, in order to prevent Covid-19. Due to the lack of use of facial equipment, the city claims that it fined him R$500.