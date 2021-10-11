“I’m baffled that kids are seeing it,” says series creator Round 6

The creator of the series “Round 6”, Hwang Dong-hyuk, said in an interview with O Globo newspaper that he was startled to learn that children are watching the episodes. Despite referring to children’s games – such as “French fries 1, 2, 3” -, the games are violent and the fact that children are having access to the content raises an alert, especially after challenges related to the series go viral on TikTok and on Instagram.

“I’m not on any social media, so I didn’t even think about the possibility of children consuming through these media. This work is not for them. I’m amazed that children are seeing it,” said Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Available through Netflix in 90 countries, the production is rated 16 years. The nine-episode South Korean series tells the story of a group of hundreds of people who are in debt and with other financial problems, and are selected to participate in a survival game. Participants need to go through six matches to win a prize of 46.5 billion won (approximately R$208,845,119.58).

The director advised parents and guardians to talk to children and adolescents who had access to the series, because the episodes contain explicit violence.

“I hope that parents and teachers around the world are prudent that they are not exposed to this kind of content. But if you’ve seen it, I hope the adults will help them understand the meaning of what’s behind the screens, Torço so that there are good conversations,” he told Globo.

School alerts parents and guardians

Due to the repercussion of “Round 6” in Brazil, a school in Rio de Janeiro even released a letter to parents and guardians dealing with the series. The pedagogical coordinator of Jardim-Escola Aladdin, Fabiana Barreto, considers that “the series has an inappropriate content for the age of the students”. The series has scenes of explicit violence, sex, psychological torture, organ trafficking, suicide, among others.

Round 6, also known as “Squid Game”, became the first South Korean series to reach the number one spot on Netflix’s most watched series in the United States. k-drama has also been number one on the list of the most watched series on the streaming service in the 90 countries it has been available to since its debut on September 17th.