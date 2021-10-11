‘I’m going to take money from health and education’

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) spoke again today about the ban on the free distribution of sanitary napkins to vulnerable women. On the coast of São Paulo, where he spends his holiday, Bolsonaro claimed, once again, that the project has no “source of revenue”.

“If Congress overturns the tampon veto, I will take money from health and education. It has to be taken from somewhere,” he said.

The president stated that, if he did not veto, he would be committing a crime of responsibility and that, as a result, he would run the risk of being impeached. Asked about the possibility of reassessing the decision, Bolsonaro said that this will only happen if he has a source of income.

The president’s arguments, however, are refuted by the federal deputy tabata Amaral (PDT-SP). In participation in the UOL News, she said it is a lie that there is a lack of information about the source of funding or compensatory measure in the project, as the president alleges.

The parliamentarian explained that, in the final report, there is mention of several sources, including the Penitentiary Fund, references to the SUS (Unified Health System), as well as authorization for the education departments to use resources for the purchase of sanitary pads.

The president also even suggested today that the deputy buy the items on her own. Despite knowing that this is not possible, Bolsonaro suggested that he do this using the cabinet budget.

“Could Tabata, since she’s a woman, take the budget from her office and buy it. I know you can’t buy that, but find a way to serve the population, the most needy,” he said.

‘Candidate’ to fall

On Friday (8), the president of the National Congress, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), indicated that the veto could be overturned in the Senate. The politician recalled that, when guided by the House, the project was quickly approved.

“Congress is ready to contribute with the government in fiscal solutions, but I consider right away that this veto is ‘very candidate’ to be overthrown,” he said.

On the same day, after the negative repercussions of the decision, the government backed down and said it would work to make the measure feasible. Through a note, the Secretary of Communication said that it “recognizes the merits of the measure”. According to Secom, however, the vetoed points “presented technical and legal problems”.