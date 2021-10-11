“I’m not going to freeze the price of fuel in the pen”, says Bolsonaro

At an event in Campinas (SP), the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated that it will not freeze fuel prices “in the pen”. The amounts charged at the pumps at the gas stations pressured inflation, which reached 1.16% in September, the highest increase for the month since the Real Plan. This Saturday (9/10), gasoline will have another increase.

THE inflation measured by the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulates increases of 6.9% in the year and 10.25% in the last 12 months. On the general price adjustment, the agent said that “nobody does it because they want to.”

— They complain in Brazil about the increase in the price of groceries, fuel. Nobody does it because they want to. I have no power over Petrobras. I’m not going to freeze the price of fuel. Many want. We’ve already had a freezing experience in the past — said Bolsonaro, in a speech at the 1st Feira Brasileira do Nióbio, on Friday (8).

