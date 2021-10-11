In leaked audio, Galvão Bueno calls Neymar ‘Idiot’ and is detonated by the ace’s sister | Fabia Oliveira



Galvão Bueno – Photo: Reproduction/Rede Globo

A leaked audio by Galvão Bueno, during the broadcast of the Brazil x Colombia match, this Sunday (10), has been causing a stir. At the time, a reporter was live, commenting on the end of the match, which had a greeting between the players of both teams, except Neymar. The Brazilian ace retired from the field and went straight to the locker room as soon as the referee whistled the end of the game.

While the reporter spoke, Galvão’s voice leaked in the background calling the athlete an “idiot”. The narrator’s audio quickly reverberated on social networks and even the insult reached Rafaella Santos, Neymar’s sister. The influencer defended her brother and even called Galvão an “idiot”. She also countered Galvão’s comparisons between Neymar and Messi.

“Look, it’s a good thing I don’t play ball, because if I didn’t I’d catch someone by the hair, I’d talk until the end. I don’t know… I’d get a yellow, blue, green card, whatever. I don’t have that patience. that my brother has. He has a Job’s patience that I don’t. Congratulations! And a certain gentleman, during the broadcast, called my brother an idiot. Is it him or you?” finished Rafaella in her outburst.

During the match, Galvão compared Neymar’s temperament to Messi’s. “Calm down, Neymar, calm down. This is what Neymar lacks a little. You don’t see the [Lionel] Messi do this. Neymar still lacks this self-control, because Messi gets as bad as he does,” said Galvão.