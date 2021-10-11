In US, Merck Seeks FDA Authorization for Emergency Use of Covid-19 Pill | Coronavirus

The application is for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid in adults who are at risk of progressing to severe and/or hospitalization.

If authorization is granted – which can take a few weeks – the drug will be the first pill to treat the disease. All other FDA-authorized treatments require an intravenous injection.

On October 1st, Merck had announced that its drug reduced hospitalizations and deaths in people with early coronavirus infection.

The FDA is yet to review the company’s data on the safety and efficacy of the drug, molnupiravir, before making a decision.

Three agency-authorized antibody drugs have proven highly effective in reducing deaths from Covid-19, but they are expensive, difficult to produce, and require specialized equipment and healthcare professionals to apply.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have emphasized the need for a pill treatment. The goal is to have something similar to oseltamivir, a flu medicine used for 20 years that reduces the illness in a day or two and alleviates the severity of symptoms such as fever, cough and stuffy nose.

Also on Monday (11), the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced that its cocktail of experimental drugs against Covid-19 has been shown to be effective in reducing severe cases and deaths in out-of-hospital patients.

The results have not yet been evaluated by other scientists or published in a scientific journal.

The medicine, called AZD7442, reduced by 50% the risk of developing the severe form of the disease and death in symptomatic patients, said the drugmaker. The study followed about 900 people.