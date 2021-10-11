Increased demand for used car makes used car insurance saltier

posted on 10/11/2021 06:00



The lack of new cars on the market, due to the scarcity of inputs caused by the pandemic and the consequent rise in the dollar against the real, adds value to the product and also increases the demand for used and used cars. However, a detail that has gone unnoticed is that, with this adverse situation, the insurance policy is also saltier for everyone. This is because, in actuarial calculations to assess the value of policies, insurers take into account, among other items, the cost of replacement parts, which is skyrocketing.

A set of factors sparked the alert of those looking for used cars at dealerships. Consumers, little by little, are beginning to notice structural changes, according to Sérgio Ricardo de Magalhães Souza, insurance technical consultant and coordinator of the postgraduate program in insurance at the University of Petrópolis (Ipetec). It draws attention to the sensitive factors that burden the buyer’s pocket.

“Using as a reference a Ford Fiesta from 2014, which was worth R$28 thousand in 2020, today it costs R$36,000. And the insurance, which was around R$1,200, currently, does not cost less than R$1,500”, says Magalhães Souza. Even with few cars on the street (new and used), not only because of the pandemic, but because of the constant increases in gasoline, the disappearance of components — some imported — and the transport logistics make the difference. “The cost of maintenance is a factor that is on the radar of insurance companies,” says Souza.

Semiconductors (chips used in different mechanisms of the car) are among those that have increased the most — more than 200% in some cases, according to KPMG. To give you an idea, depending on the model, each car has more than a thousand. Of this total, 30% are in safety devices; 25% in connectivity; 30% on comfort and convenience items; 15%, in the power train, explain sector technicians. The chip crisis began in 2020 and has not been resolved. According to the president of the National Association of Automotive Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea), Luiz Carlos Moraes, the forecast is that it will last until the end of the year.

Luiz Mário Rutowitsch, president of the Insurance Brokers Club of Rio de Janeiro (CCS-RJ), points out that the most important point to be considered is the accident rate (accidents, robbery and theft, mainly). “The flexibilization of social distance, in addition to living with the demand for parts, did not resolve the issue of rising unemployment and also brought, albeit in a discreet way, a certain return to violence in general and against drivers, in particular”, he explains. This also prompted a re-examination of areas of greatest risk.

“It’s very cyclical data. Theft rates often go up in one region. The price goes up. In the following year, if that place went through a public security project, the residents there return to have the insurance value with smaller adjustments. But there are other facts as well, such as the buyer’s profile and the car’s model. The accident is not just the person. It belongs to the portfolio, as this is a sector that has the principle of mutuality, that is, each one pays a little to cover the reciprocal risk”, says Rutowitsch.

Jeniffer Elaina da Silva, an insurance specialist, remembers that used cars are walking on the streets and becoming more valued, however, many of the owners think that, as they are not new, they do not attract attention and are free from theft or other problems. . “The truth is that any vehicle can suffer an accident, and auto insurance will be of great value if that happens. There are different types of insurance that can be taken out, so it is necessary to choose the one that best meets the driver’s needs”, he advises.

regulation

Issues that have been causing controversy for years, when debated, are the use of reconditioned spare parts and the flexibility of products offered by insurance companies, in order to adapt to the most urgent needs and to the buyer’s budget. If, on the one hand, the practices tend to reduce the value of the insurance, on the other hand, the coverage is more restricted and care is needed to know if the part is really trustworthy. Last August, the Superintendency of Private Insurance (Susep) regulated the use of used parts.

In Circular No. 639/2021, SUSEP details that, “in the case of using used parts, information on the origin, conditions and warranty of the parts must be included in the list”. Luiz Mário Rutowitsch approves the initiative. He understands that flexibility or the creation of products suited to each profile will facilitate the contracting of insurance. “As for the reconditioned parts, it is important to emphasize that it does not mean that the part is bad or that it will damage that vehicle, because the idea is that there is a record of all of them”, he said.

Both Rutowitsch and Sérgio Ricardo de Magalhães Souza cite similar examples: a car that eventually crashed head-on and had a total loss to the insurance company. “It’s not just any piece. And nothing will be done without the consumer’s consent. If the accident was in the front of a brand new car, often the rear suspension, the brake parts, among others, are intact. If the customer consents, a reconditioned part with a guarantee will be used, which will be sold at a lower price”, explains Souza.

Important variables

The price of insurance varies from one insurance company to another and according to the policyholder’s profile and the level of risk. If the insured has a garage, the tendency is to have cheaper insurance, because the probability of the car being stolen, in theory, is lower, explain the experts. The main items that influence the value are: model theft rate; driver’s age; sex; marital status; place of residence; activation time; driving history; parking place; security items installed in the car; driving habits; contracted coverage; and type of franchise, among others.

For industry analysts, there is no magic formula for making insurance cheaper, but some strategies can be used to save money. Having a tracker and alarm in the car makes it less targeted by criminals, since, in the case of a break-in, if the equipment goes off, it ends up drawing the attention of those close by. The tracker will facilitate the location if taken. Taking the help of a broker to choose the best insurance also helps. The professional can give tips on the necessary coverage, present different proposals and assist in hiring.

Finally, if the idea is not to spend a lot, researching is always the best solution. Quote from different insurers and compare proposals. That way you can save a lot of money, as values ​​can fluctuate a lot. Once you know the price of used car insurance, it will be easier to organize your budget to maintain your vehicle. (GB)