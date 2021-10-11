Indication of a name for the STF leaves Planalto between the cross and the sword – Politics

Pastor Silas Malafaia says that today he will release a video with denunciations against two ministers (photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP – 4/11/19)

President Jair Bolsonaro begins the week with a new headache, in a case that mixes politics and religion. The crisis of the time was opened with the offensive of the Center to indicate a name for the vacant seat in the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which provoked the wrath of the evangelicals, one of the last strongholds of the Pocket Supporter. The temperature rose so high that Pastor Silas Malafaia, one of the president’s main advisers, announced today the release of a video with denunciations against two government ministers. According to him, “be a blockbuster!”.

The Center, the political group that commands the articulation of the Executive with Congress, wants to take advantage of the impasse over the name of former attorney general of the Union Andr Mendona, appointed in July for the vacancy opened in the Supreme Court with the retirement of Minister Marco Aurelius. Bolsonaro intended to fulfill his promise to appoint some “terribly evangelical” to the Court. So far, however, the president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), has resisted scheduling the meeting in Mendona.

An articulation headed by the Center tries to get hold of the STF Alexandre Cordeiro de Macedo, current president of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). The nomination is defended by three government ministers who belong to the political bloc: Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Flvia Arruda (Secretary of Government) and Fbio Faria (Communications). The subject was on the menu of two dinners held in Brasilia last week.

For the seat on the Supreme Court, Andr Mendona has the support of the main evangelical leaders, who rebelled because they were not consulted about the name of Alexandre Macedo. In the last few days, Silas Malafaia has centered fire, through social networks, against Alcolumbre, Nogueira and the government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), accused by him of playing “naughtiness” and a “dirty game under the cloths”. In a video, the pastor says that Bolsonaro, still in the presidential campaign, promised that he would nominate “terribly evangelical” names for the Supreme Court and that the final word would be from this religious group.

Malafaia also says that the Senate had never taken so long to scrutinize a Supreme Court nominee. Furthermore, he claims that any other nomination to the court will have to pass the scrutiny of evangelicals. “They’re thinking that they’re going to come up to the president under any name, but the president will ask us, and we’ll say ‘no, we don’t recognize this guy’”, says the priest, in the recording.

The pastor continues: “The only thing the president is going to ask is if the guy is terribly evangelical or not because he has no idea. There’s no point in these guys setting up something, saying that Joo or Manoel or whoever else is terribly evangelical that we’re going to tell the president yes or no.”

threat



In another video, released yesterday, the Pastor Pocketnarist published a threat against members of the government. “Very serious! Attention, Brazilian people. Two ministers from Bolsonaro lost the moral condition to continue as ministers. Tomorrow (today) I will post a video denouncing these unscrupulous people. To be a real blockbuster”, wrote the religious.

Congressman Silas Cmara (Republicanos-AM), former coordinator of the Evanglica Parliamentary Front in Congress, told Estado de Minas what he considers, “at least, strange”, the fact that the Senate, three months after the nomination of Andr Mendona , have not yet scheduled the Saturday. According to him, the lawyer “completes the requirements demanded by the Constitution to occupy a vacancy in the Supreme Court, with an unblemished reputation and profound legal knowledge”.

Camara said that the episode makes him suspect that there is some “discrimination” due to the fact that Mendona is an evangelical. “Why has this never happened to an evangelical nominee to the Supreme? The Senate has to fulfill its obligation and take the hearing. If the senators don’t agree, drop the nomination. And even so, it will be something discriminatory, because Dr. Andr Mendona meets all the necessary requirements”, said the congressman, who said he still does not believe that Bolsonaro will withdraw the nomination of the former attorney general of the Union or that Mendona will give up of going to the Supreme. “The zero percent chance,” he said.

With the new crisis, Bolsonaro will have to decide between the two main groups that support him. The Center controls the Chamber and is decisive for the approval of projects of interest to the government, as well as shielding the President from the threat of impeachment. In turn, evangelicals have great influence over the millions of voters who share this religion.